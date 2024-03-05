Rapper Ludacris to perform at The Big E this fall

The Big E has officially announced one of their headliners for this year’s festival.
Ludacris will perform at West Springfield’s annual multi-state fair on Sep. 14. The “Get Back” and “Number One Spot” rapper will perform in The Big E Arena, an open-air venue that holds thousands.
The 46-year-old artist has been a mainstream music staple since the late 1990s, and has transitioned into acting as well, most notably in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Recently, he joined Usher at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show to perform “Yeah!,” the 2003 smash hit both he and Lil Jon are featured on.
So far, the rapper and actor is one of two billed acts to play the festival this year, joining pop boy band and former Nickelodeon stars Big Time Rush, who will perform on Sep. 29.
Just announced! 🎤 @Ludacris is joining us at The Big E Arena, sponsored by @trulyseltzer, on Saturday, Sept. 14!— The Big E (@TheBigEFair) March 5, 2024
Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday, March 8: https://t.co/zVtbhvXcCm pic.twitter.com/EaX7Eubv1E
The Big E is a 17-day annual fair held in West Springfield and represents all six New England states. The festivities feature rides, live music, food, carnival attractions, and more. This year, the event runs Sept. 13-29.
Tickets for Ludacris’s performance go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. General admission tickets to the festival are on sale now. For more information, visit thebige.com
Henry Bova can be reached at henry.bova@globe.com.