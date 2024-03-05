Rapper Ludacris to perform at The Big E this fall

The Big E has officially announced one of their headliners for this year’s festival.

Ludacris will perform at West Springfield’s annual multi-state fair on Sep. 14. The “Get Back” and “Number One Spot” rapper will perform in The Big E Arena, an open-air venue that holds thousands.

The 46-year-old artist has been a mainstream music staple since the late 1990s, and has transitioned into acting as well, most notably in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise. Recently, he joined Usher at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show to perform “Yeah!,” the 2003 smash hit both he and Lil Jon are featured on.