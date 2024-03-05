Will ‘Sex and the City’ look dated on Netflix?

Are we heading into another reassessment of “Sex”? On April 1, Netflix will begin streaming all six seasons of “Sex and the City,” the comedy that ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004. Sometimes, when Netflix picks up an old show, it undergoes a new round of attention and analysis, something we’ve seen in the past with “Gilmore Girls” and most recently with “Suits.” It’s possible that “Sex and the City,” which already has a reboot called “And Just Like That” on Max, will wind its way back into The Conversation and be reevaluated.

When it first premiered, “Sex and the City” was considered groundbreaking and progressive, compared to what had come before. It was primarily about women and the supportive friendship between them, and, while it was about dating, it focused on their options and their sex-positivity. It gave us the world of urban romance and love-making from a female point of view, and it didn’t pander to cultural conservatism and cliches about women and sex. Thanks to the then-evolving world of cable originals, and a new era of shows made without network restrictions, the women could be explicit about their experiences in the bedroom.