Worcester Public Library will waive overdue fees in exchange for cat photos

Cat-substitutes, like dogs, raccoon, orca, capybara, and others are also acceptable submissions.

The Worcester Public Library is offering fee forgiveness for the entirety of March for lost or damaged items with a catch. Eligible borrowers must show library staff a photo of your cat, or any cat — your feline friend, a famous cat, a picture drawn of a cat, or a shelter cat.

“March Meowness” aims to get more of the community back to into the library system’s seven locations, regardless of whether they have fees under their account.

To qualify for forgiveness, items must have been lost for at least two months, items are not guaranteed to be waived and forgiveness will be given at the discretion of library staff, and accounts with five or more items will need to be reviewed by library staff.

Alongside the fee forgiveness program, the Worcester Public Library is offering feline-themed programming all month. DIY arts and crafting cat toys and castles, Worcester Animal Rescue League visits, “Cats” movie screening, story times, scavenger hunts, and more free events await attendees through March.

The library went fine-free in 2020 as a way of ensuring access to all of its materials, benefitting the community, but patrons will still receive reminders that materials are due.

Massachusetts libraries are increasingly joining the national trend to eliminate library late fines. Of the 367 libraries in the Commonwealth, 313, or 85 percent, are fine free.

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.