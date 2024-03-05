Low-cost versions of Humira, the nation’s top-selling drug, are off to a sluggish start

But a year after the first low-cost substitute became available, AbbVie still controls more than 98 percent of prescriptions for the injectable drug, according to data compiled by the Forian analytics firm.

Nine rival drug makers piled into the market, offering what are essentially generic versions of Humira, an anti-inflammatory treatment developed in a Worcester research lab. Most of the alternatives were priced at a discount of 85 percent below Humira’s list price of $84,000 a year.

A long-awaited moment for consumers arrived last year when patent protection expired on the nation’s most prescribed medicine, AbbVie’s wildly successful — and costly — rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira.

The failure of Humira’s competitors to gain much traction — so far, at least — helps illustrate the market grip maintained by brand-name drug makers like AbbVie and the influence of large intermediaries such as CVS Caremark in determining which drugs are accessible to patients.

It also underscores the challenges of winning acceptance for cheaper versions of biologic treatments like Humira, which, because they are derived from human cells, cannot be copied exactly.

At stake are billions of dollars in potential savings for consumers, employers, and the US health care system as drug costs become a growing burden on personal and government budgets.

AbbVie has held onto its market dominance even as federal regulators certified that the substitute medicines, known as biosimilars, were as safe and effective as Humira in treating chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, the inflammatory bowel diseases Crohn’s and ulcerative colitis, and other autoimmune disorders.

“The opportunity for savings is not yet being realized,” said Juliana Reed, executive director of the Biosimilars Forum, a trade group for drug makers that produce the alternative treatments.

Critics say the sluggish ramp-up for the low-cost competitors can be traced in part to a complex array of rebates and fees in a pharmaceutical supply chain largely invisible to consumers and the public.

To protect its market share for Humira, analysts said, AbbVie has boosted the rebates it pays to CVS Caremark and other pharmacy benefit managers — the middlemen that select which drugs are included on formularies available to patients through their health plans.

Representatives of AbbVie, based in North Chicago, Ill., confirmed that Humira has retained the bulk of its market share. But they declined to discuss their business strategy or their rebate spending.

Higher spending on rebates appears to have contributed to a 45 percent decline in AbbVie’s net revenue from Humira in the US, which fell to $3.7 billion in the last three months of 2023 from $5 billion in the same period a year earlier, industry analysts said.

“We have not seen robust adoption of biosimilars, and it’s concerning,” said Alex Brill, a health economist and consultant. “We want to see the market work. We need to have a world where you can bring a biosimilar to market and reasonably expect to get some market share.”

Humira represents the biggest test yet of whether biosimilars, authorized by an offshoot of the Affordable Care Act in 2008, can bring down the cost of biologics as generic drugs did for pills. (Unlike biologics, generic pills are exact chemical copies of brand-name products.) So far, the nation’s largest pharmacy chains, and even many patients and doctors, have been slow to embrace biosimilars.

“We want to be sure that the product is safe, that it does not cause harm to individuals, that it’s effective in treating what it says it treats, and that it’s clinically appropriate to provide,” said Dr. Michelle Gourdine, chief medical officer for CVS Caremark, based in Woonsocket, R.I.

Using those criteria, CVS will replace Humira on some of its national formularies in April with a pair of biosimilars: Hyrimoz, sold by Sandoz, and Hadlima, made by Samsung Bioepis and marketed by Organon.

CVS won’t specify how much patients could save by taking the new biosimilars. The company cited wide variations in the contracts and drug plans it negotiates with health insurers, employer groups, and other customers. But it said patients getting biosimilars from CVS should see reduced out-of-pocket costs over time.

Two other leading pharmacy benefit managers, OptumRx and Express Scripts, have also announced coverage for some Humira biosimilars. CVSCaremark, OptumRx, and Express Scripts, the nation’s three largest pharmacy benefit managers, together manage an estimated 80 percent of US prescriptions.

Pressure has increased on these pharmacy benefit managers to embrace lower-cost options. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission opened an inquiry into how rebates and other fees influence which medicines are listed on the benefit managers’ formularies.

The pharmacy benefit managers blame the slow uptake in biosimilars on drug companies finding ways to extend patents and delay competition.

AbbVie’s chief executive, Richard Gonzalez, who is stepping down in July, was considered a master in “evergreening” patents. The company secured or applied for more than 200 patents for Humira, including secondary patents based on small changes to the drug when primary patents were close to expiring.

“The biggest obstacle to biosimilars reaching their cost savings potential is Big Pharma gaming the patent system to block biosimilar competition, unfairly extending monopolies to keep prices high on brand-name biologics,” said Greg Lopes, a spokesman for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association, which represents the pharmacy benefit managers.

The hidden system of rebates and fees isn’t the only reason branded drugs retain an advantage. Patients who’ve taken a brand-name drug for years to control their symptoms from chronic diseases often don’t want to switch.

Somerville resident Jordyn Burger, 32, a user experience designer for high-tech companies, has taken another brand-name biologic, Remicade, for more than a decade to ease her symptoms from ulcerative colitis, including abdominal and joint pain and fatigue.

While her infusions cost $1,000 every two weeks, she has health insurance and receives copay assistance from drug maker Johnson & Johnson. She resists shifting to a lower-cost substitute treatment because years ago, when she was studying in the Netherlands, she was prescribed a biosimilar that she said didn’t seem to work as well.

“My body likes brand names,” Burger joked. “There’s a fear of changing things if you’re doing well because, as a patient, you know what it feels like to not do well.”

Biosimilars have seen faster adoption for drugs administered through infusions at hospitals or doctors’ offices, where prescriptions are controlled by physicians rather than pharmacy benefits managers.

But as more biologics, such as Humira and insulin, are delivered through self-injections, patients are increasingly picking them up at drugstores, where pharmacy benefit managers determine their choices.

The makers of biosimilars competing with Humira are now starting to increase their own rebates to the benefit managers, and analysts project their market penetration will grow. But it remains to be seen how much ground they can gain, and how fast.

“It’s outrageous that you have these biosimilars on the market and they’re not being offered to consumers,” said Sally Greenbergexecutive director of the National Consumers League. “People aren’t aware of this because the marketplace is opaque. Why wouldn’t you want to get access to a drug that costs 85 percent less?”

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com.