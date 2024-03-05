In today’s episode, “Avengers, Assemble!,” a woman we’re calling Sophia tells us how she went from being reluctant to ask for help to asking multiple people for assistance as she left an abusive relationship.

It reminds us of the Avengers because, well, sometimes you only need one superhero. But other times you need Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle and Bradley Cooper (but only in the form of a raccoon).

One important aspect of Sophia’s story involves food. She explains how making one specific recipe with a friend reminded her that something as simple as cooking could be fun. Because so much of her life had stopped being fun.

I asked if she remembered the recipe. She said she did — it was Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Lemon Tahini Dressing. Now she makes it for others, and it has become a celebratory dish. It will always be a meal that helped her on her way to a better, more joyful part of life.

Sophia found the recipe on a website called Budgetbytes.com, which aims to be a collection of tasty meal ideas that are also affordable. It was posted by Beth Moncel, founder of Budget Bytes. I wondered how Beth would feel to know that her simple cauliflower recipe became a symbol of happiness and courage for Sophia.

So I emailed her. We wound up Zooming, and as it turns out, Moncel knows exactly how important food can be when we’re making big life changes.

Moncel, who’s based in Nashville, was thrilled to hear that Sophia found her cauliflower recipe. She was honored to have a small role in Sophia’s healing process. Here’s a bit of my conversation with Moncel. I’m suggesting that we all make the cauliflower recipe after listening to the episode. If you’re allergic to tahini or something, find something else on Budgetbytes.com.

Q. Do you get feedback like this often? That people find a simple recipe on your site and it becomes important to them in a big way? Not that every cauliflower recipe has to save a life, but can you speak to how food can change us?

A. I do get feedback like that quite often. Because food is such an integral part of our lives. It’s not just entertainment. It’s not just nourishment. It’s how we show love. It’s how we receive love, and it’s part of our culture, so it really does impact a lot of different areas of people’s lives. One thing I’ve always tried to teach to people who say they don’t like to cook: Cooking can be a fun experience. It can be quality time with your friends and family. You have to find the joy in it and make it part of your daily life. It’s so much better than spending time on your phone.

Q. Can you tell me a little bit about your website?

A. It started as a hobby – just trying to finagle my budget. It was in 2009, which was during the last really big recession. It happened that a lot of people were needing the same type of thing that I was – so I just kind of ran with it. For the past 15 years, I’ve been helping people learn how to cook food that they enjoy without it being a chore and without using too much time and energy, because we’re all exhausted. No one has time for this anymore. It’s something that used to be passed down from generation to generation, but a lot of people don’t have anyone to teach them anymore. So I’m trying to kind of fill in that gap and provide a resource for people to learn really simple skills to take care of themselves.

Q. I’m not somebody who embraces cooking, but during the 2020 COVID lockdown, some friends taught me (on FaceTime) how to make a few easy dishes. Now, when I make those dishes, I feel safe. Because I learned that I could figure it out, even in a scary pandemic. Sophia’s story made me realize that I return to those recipes because of the feelings attached to them. It’s like visiting a different time.

A. Cooking and eating is a multi-sensory experience. And I think because you have so many senses going on at once, it really locks itself into memories. You kind of can start to identify different parts of your life by what you were eating at that time, especially for someone who hyper-fixates on a certain type of food. Like, “I ate this every day for breakfast for like a year. I remember that part of my life.” But it also brings up that memory of where you were in your life. Was I so busy at this point in my life that I was meal-prepping all of my meals one day a week? Or was I really into taking care of myself and cooking lots of soups and stews? Or was I trying to be healthier and get more cauliflower in my diet?

Q. If you’re in a “I need to reset” mood, what’s your go-to?

A. I love roasting vegetables. It’s the easiest way to prepare vegetables. It’s the tastiest way and I could eat them every day for days on end and never get tired of them. So when I need to reset I’ll just go by, you know a few different kinds of vegetables roast them up. You can change it up every day by adding a different type of sauce. You can either eat them as a side dish, you can put them into a wrap and have it as a sandwich. Sometimes I chop them up and put them in eggs for breakfast. Because I’m all about getting the most with the least amount of effort.

Thanks to Beth Moncel. Thanks to Sophia for today’s episode. Please enjoy the story – and feel free to eat some cauliflower when you’re done. You can find today’s episode anywhere you get your podcasts. [Listen on Apple | Listen on Spotify]