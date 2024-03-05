A convenient tool for sticky kitchen situations

Fox Run Brands 2-Cup Tri Adjust-A-Cup. Fox Run Brands

Bakers who often work with honey, maple syrup, molasses, or peanut butter will find Fox Run Brands 2-Cup Tri Adjust-A-Cup particularly convenient. Firstly, the tool features markings for a pint, cups, ounces, and millimeters, alongside a unique plunger. Simply pull down the plunger to the measurement you need, add the ingredient, and push to dispense. You won’t have to deal with the sticky mess and waste that’s left inside a cup when measuring such ingredients. The vessel, made of food-safe clear plastic and silicone, has been around for some time, but the company has recently updated its design to a triangle shape to easier pour liquids, semi-solid, and dry ingredients. You can also put away all those multi-size measuring cups and tidy up your kitchen drawer. Handwashing the item is recommended (about $12). Available at Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955 and Tags Hardware, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711.