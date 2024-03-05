It’s time to eat: Dine Out Boston kicks off next week

Participate in new culinary adventures as Dine Out Boston returns March 10-23, with a lineup of more than 150 restaurants. Twice a year (March and August), restaurants offer multicourse prix fixe menus for lunch and dinner at prices you won’t find the rest of the year: lunch at $22, $27, $32, or $36 and dinner at $36, $41, $46, or $55. From Alcove on Lovejoy Wharf, Terramia in the North End, Toscano on Beacon Hill and in Harvard Square, and Spettus Brazilian Steakhouse in Quincy, it’s a chance to try top restaurants at a fraction of the normal price and discover gems serving varied cuisines around Greater Boston. Some of the restaurants extend the offers for takeout and delivery. This is the 24th year for the program (formally known as Restaurant Week Boston) sponsored by Meet Boston. For a list of restaurants, to browse menus and for reservations, go to DineOutBoston.com. You can also participate in an auction at DOBauction.com and bid on $100 certificates for participating restaurants. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the nonprofit Boston Preservation Alliance.