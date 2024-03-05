Woods Hill pastry chef Kasey Geremia shares her list of MVP restaurants and baking tips

I get to do menu development, and also I’m very involved in the day-to-day production of the pastries that we serve at all three restaurants.

Tell me about your job. How did you get into the world of pastry?

Cambridge’s Kasey Geremia, 26, went to college to become a social worker, but now she makes people happy as the pastry chef at Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport and at Adelita and Woods Hill Table in Concord. Lately, she’s drawn visitors with a roving, accessorized hot chocolate cart. Just don’t ask her to eat olives or oranges.

I definitely have a very interesting backstory, because I didn’t go to culinary school. I actually went to Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and got my social work degree there.

I grew up in a family that’s super-involved in the kitchen. We were always spending all of our time baking or cooking together. My mom bakes for every single holiday, on every occasion. So we spent a lot of time together, and I learned a lot from her. I will never forget: In middle school, my aunt gave me a Food Network magazine, and they had St. Patrick’s Day cupcakes on them. That was really the first recipe where I forced my mom to go to the grocery store and buy all the ingredients. I made the cupcakes and really followed [the recipe] on my own. I just fell in love with it. Even in high school, they made a superlative for me: Betty Crocker, because I was always bringing in treats to school.

But you didn’t go to culinary school.

When it came time to look at colleges, I had mentioned going to culinary school, but my parents were really not on board with that. I’m the first person in my family who has entered the food industry. They just didn’t really know a lot about it. They recommended I choose a more traditional college.

I always love meeting and chatting with people. I thought social work seemed like a great degree to be able to help people. I quickly realized in college that it wasn’t something I could imagine myself doing every single day.

The summer after junior year, a lot of people were deciding if they were going to go to graduate school or not. I told my parents I didn’t want to do that: I really, really still wanted to be in the food industry. My dad is a very practical person. And he said, “How do you know you want to be in the food industry if you haven’t even tried it professionally?” So that summer, I emailed every single bakery within an hour’s driving distance from my house in Connecticut.

I was really lucky to find a job at a cake shop in Wallingford, Conn.: Alyssa’s Cakery. I just sent her photos of work that I had done at home. She taught me so much. It also just changed the course of my life by doing that job. I had to wake up at 4:30 a.m. every day to get there, but I loved it.

I was so excited to wake up and go there every day. And I’m like, “Oh, this is the feeling that I’m chasing! I want to wake up and do something that I love every day.”

So I decided after I graduated college that I really wanted to pursue the food industry because I loved working at that bakery. I had made the move to Boston and applied to so many different industry jobs. I worked at Loyal Nine in Cambridge, which I loved because we made all of our own sourdough bread. I stayed there for almost three years and worked my way up from baker to eventually being the pastry chef there.

What drew you to Boston? Why not New York or another city?

I grew up in Connecticut. I spent a lot of time coming into Boston. My sister and I are big foodies. And we always love trying new places. So before I even moved here, we’d always come into Boston. When I was younger, I loved going to Flour Bakery. And we would always get breakfast sandwiches at Mike & Patty’s. And I loved that [Boston] is on the water.

Woods Hill Pier 4 in the Seaport. Pat Greenhouse/Globe staff/file

How did you end up at Woods Hill?

I was at Loyal Nine for three years, and I got a little bit burnt out by the end of that. I ended up working for Clover Food Lab for just a year. I was a production manager there. So I saw the large-scale and more corporate side of the food industry. It was definitely a learning experience. But, again, I realized I wasn’t really doing something I was passionate about there, because I had no involvement with any sort of pastry. I really missed getting to do that. I just knew I needed to get back to it. So I went back onto bostonchefs.com and started looking for more industry jobs.

I saw Woods Hill was hiring, and I loved that it was a woman-owned restaurant group. I’d seen some of the work they’d done and had gone out to eat there. I thought it would be a really great environment for me to continue my pastry education and continue to try new things and learn. In March 2023, I started working for Woods Hill. It’s just really been an amazing opportunity with a great group of passionate people. It’s really nice to be surrounded by people who really care a lot about where their food comes from.

How do you divide your time between three different restaurants? It must be a very busy job.

Most days, I’m at the Concord location of Woods Hill Table, because we have a larger production space here. I have my pastry team here; I have two pastry assistants who are great. It’s really the three of us getting everything done for all three locations. It wouldn’t be possible without them.

I try to spend Mondays as my development day, testing new recipes, but it’s fun. I like that it’s a job that’s always busy, because there’s always something new to be working on. I love working with my hands. We also make all of our own ice cream, too, which is really fun because ice cream is my all-time favorite food.

What type of ice cream?

Oh my God. My dream flavor is strawberry ice cream with chocolate in it, like chocolate brownies. But it’s kind of hard to find. That’s my favorite combination. I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Cal’s Creamery in Reading. Their ice cream is the best ice cream I’ve ever had. I definitely like flavors that have chunky mix-ins.

Let’s talk a little bit about the Boston food scene. Or Concord! What’s good; what are the challenges?

It’s definitely growing. I don’t think people always consider Boston a city that’s known for food. But once you actually start to spend time here, there really are some incredible restaurants and coffee shops and breweries. I feel like there’s a really nice variety here.

Something I don’t like are more chain restaurants popping up. I would love to see more small, local businesses, especially for bakeries. I just love any type of coffee shop or bakery that has a community-driven space inside. I would love to see more locations like that pop up, just a great way to socialize and meet up with people. If bakeries had pop-up spaces, or more collabs between other businesses, I think that would be really cool to see as well.

If you were to define the Boston food scene in a few words, what would you say?

It’s a take on the classics. I feel like there’s a lot of old-school Italian food, classic seafood dishes. And I like seeing people do their new takes, especially with the younger generation coming up. I’m very excited to see where the future of food in Boston is going to go.

Who do you really admire among up-and-coming chefs?

Well, she’s not really up-and-coming, but I love Joanne Chang. She’s always been very inspiring to me. But for younger chefs, I love Dear Annie, the wine bar, and Field & Vine and June Bug.

Any pastry pet peeves?

Something I absolutely cannot stand is the taste of orange and chocolate together. I’ve never liked that. Oh, another huge one for me is that I dislike the taste of molasses. Any brown bread or gingerbread? That’s not the flavor for me.

I think that home bakers can feel self-conscious or as though they have to measure everything perfectly. It’s very easy for things go wrong. What are your insider, professional tips?

I definitely recommend having a kitchen scale. That really changes the game, if you want to get into baking, because using cup measurements can be very different. Depending on where you buy your measuring cups from, it’s just not very accurate. So I definitely recommend getting dialed in with a kitchen scale. And if you’re more of a visual learner, there are so many great YouTube videos to learn from. But also, it’s just about repetition. The more you bake, the more you’re going to be able to adapt to different recipes. You’re going to know if you’re overmixing something. You’re going to know if something’s in the oven for too long. You start to get visual cues, which is really nice.

And it’s also great when you have people to bring your baked goods to, and they can give you their feedback. That’s what I spent a lot of my time doing with my group of friends here. I’ll bring them something and I’m like, “No, really. Tell me your honest opinion.” Because everyone’s taste buds are so different. So I think the more people who can try your foods, the better, because you’re just going to become a more well-rounded chef.

The honey mousse espresso at Cicada Coffee Bar. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

OK, some juicy questions. Where do you hang out when you’re not working?

I actually have a whole list in my phone called Boston MVP that my sister and I have made of all our favorite spots. I love getting coffee from Cicada in Cambridge. I don’t know if you’ve ever been there before, but they have really amazing Vietnamese iced coffee, and also their food is great too.

I love getting a sandwich from Dave’s Fresh Pasta in Somerville or from Monica’s Mercato in the North End. Their Italian sub is so good. In the summer, I just love getting a sandwich and taking it to the beach. There’s no greater feeling than that. And I love eating at Oleana or going to Sarma.

What about takeout?

I live in Cambridge. Really close to my apartment, there’s Dumpling House, and I love going out for dumplings. Boston has a lot of great dumplings. Oh! And my favorite late-night spot in Cambridge is Felipe’s in Harvard Square. That’s an establishment for me. Their rooftop in the summer is so fun. I feel like I always find myself there.

Is there any food that you will never eat — besides orange and chocolate?

I’d like to say olives, but they’re growing on me. I do believe when people say that your taste buds change every seven years. Isn’t that a thing scientists say? I feel like that’s true. I love trying new foods. I’ll take a bite of anything.

And the roving cocoa-bomb cart: Are you still doing it?

We just ended it on March 1. It was so cool to get to see it take off and have other people enjoy it so much. I love chocolate. It really brought people in. I hadn’t seen anyone else in Boston doing it; it was a whole experience, having a cart. In the winter, people are always looking for something to do in the city. It’s hard when it’s so cold outside.

Lastly, what time do you get up?

Oh, actually, this job is later than other jobs. I wake up at 6 every day to get here. Other jobs, I’ve woken up at 4. But I’ve always been a morning person. I do not mind at all.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.