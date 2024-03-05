At Quilo’s Taqueria, lines down the block for pupusas worth the wait

Such is the case for Quilo’s Taqueria, a new takeout spot on the edge of Arlington near the Cambridge line, close to the Alewife Brook Parkway. You would have thought that Taylor Swift had popped into town for an impromptu show. On Sunday night, the line was an hour long; the phone was ringing off the hook; and the online ordering system was down.

Some restaurants have lots of Instagram buzz. Others employ famous chefs or enjoy plenty of advance publicity. And still others rely on the sight of customers lined up for blocks on a rainy weekend to draw curiosity from passersby.

“Won’t be home for a while,” my husband texted me, once he’d decided to place our order in person.

“Still waiting,” he texted again a half-hour later.

I’d stopped by the previous day just to see what the fuss was about and noticed owner Jamie Herrera chatting with customers.

“We’re so glad you’re in the neighborhood!” someone said.

“You have pupusas!” someone else exclaimed.

I should have grabbed my pupusa while I had the chance.

But eventually, my husband did return home, and the food was worth the wait. The pupusas are divine: Fat griddled corn cakes with craggy edges stuffed with garlicky shredded pork topped with crunchy, tart curdito, an El Salvadorean slaw of shredded, fermented cabbage, onions, and carrots.

Birria tacos are another delight: a pan-fried, crispy corn tortilla oozing with stewed beef and Oaxacan cheese, browned at the edges, with a thick, vinegary beef broth for dipping. Won’t find them at the Chipotle down the street.

The menu is also full of classic tacos, rolled in fresh, warm corn tortillas: beef tongue, steak, chicken, chili-marinated pork, plus burritos, nachos, yucca fries, and tamales. The Herreras open their doors at 9 a.m.; cooks arrive at 7 a.m. to begin making everything from scratch.

Owner James Herrera grew up in El Salvador; the restaurant is named after his dad. His nephew, David Herrera, runs the kitchen. You might know him from Taco Loco in Somerville. Despite having lived in Boston for 36 years, James knew he wanted to open the restaurant outside the city, in a friendly small town.

“I just love the way they do things here in Arlington. And the neighbors have been so nice,” he says.

And patient.

“Why are people willing to wait so long?” I ask later, after devouring my pupusas.

“Just taste our food, sweetheart,” he chuckles.

Fair enough. But to do it, you’ll probably need to order in person.

162 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, 781-648-0005, www.quilostaqueria.com

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.