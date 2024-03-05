Recipe: Broccoli crowns, chopped into ‘rice,’ form the base of these sweet and spicy tofu bowls

3. Divide the broccoli rice among 4 shallow bowls. Top with tofu and garnish with cilantro and peanuts. Serve the remaining sauce on the side to drizzle over the tofu.

Finely chopped broccoli stands in for rice in these colorful bowls of tofu seasoned with a sauce of ginger, lemon, soy sauce, and sweet Thai chili sauce. Look for extra-firm tofu and cut it into cubes. Before cooking, take a few minutes to press out the excess water between layers of paper towels. Then toss the cubes with oil, bake them until they brown, and drizzle them with the ginger sauce. To make the ‘rice,’ pulse cut-up broccoli crowns in a food processor to form small pieces. Don't overload the food processor; best to do this in batches. Cook the broccoli rice in a skillet for a few minutes until it's tender but still bright green. These pretty, plant-friendly bowls make a fine weeknight dinner.

Serves 4

TOFU

1 block (1 pound) extra-firm tofu, cut into 1-inch cubes 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced 1 piece (1 1/2 inches) fresh ginger, peeled and sliced 1 small jalapeno or other chile pepper, seeded and sliced Grated rind and juice of 1 lemon 3 tablespoons soy sauce 3 tablespoons Thai sweet chili sauce 1 tablespoon light brown or dark brown sugar 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil 2 tablespoons peanut oil

1. Set the oven at 450 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

BROCCOLI

2 large broccoli crowns 2 tablespoons peanut oil 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced 1 large carrot, grated ½ teaspoon salt Handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) ¼ cup roasted peanuts, chopped (for garnish)

