Recipe: With its roasted peppers and ground almonds, romesco sauce is ideal on toast with tinned fish

3. With your fingers, separate the halves of each fish, removing and discarding any bones. Place several pieces on each toast.

1. In a food processor, combine the almonds, bell peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, sweet and smoked paprika, vinegar, and olive oil. Pulse until mostly smooth. Add a generous pinch of salt and pulse again.

Red pepper and almond-based romesco sauce originated in Catalonia, Spain, a coastal area, where it is classically paired with the local fish. While it's possible to roast your own peppers (particularly in summer when the grill is handy), this version is meant for a quick weeknight meal. Make use of several convenience foods, such as roasted peppers and sun-dried tomatoes in jars, and tins of fish, which are wildly popular now. Sardines are a likely choice, but some markets feature mountains of canned fish, any of which would work here. Slather thick slices of rustic bread with the romesco, top with the fish, and garnish with parsley leaves and thinly sliced red onions. For a slightly more substantial meal, add a salad or crudites.

Serves 4

½ cup whole blanched or slivered almonds ½ cup roasted red bell peppers, drained 4 sun-dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped 1 clove garlic, chopped 1 tablespoon sweet paprika ½ teaspoon smoked paprika 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar ½ cup olive oil Salt and black pepper, to taste 4 large thick slices sourdough or other crusty bread 2 cans (about 4 ounces each) sardines packed in olive oil, drained ¼ small red onion, thinly sliced ¼ cup fresh Italian parsley leaves

3. With your fingers, separate the halves of each fish, removing and discarding any bones. Place several pieces on each toast.