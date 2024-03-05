Why aren’t more breweries doing special releases for spring?

That was the question posed to me last week by Gary Rogers, founder of True North Ale Company in Ipswich. True North recently released a spring seasonal, Bright & Early Tropical IPA, and has another, a strawberry rhubarb sour, on deck. Rogers emails me trends he’s noticing from time to time, but in this case he had a question: Why aren’t more breweries doing more special releases for spring?

“We felt that everyone had grown tired of winter and tired of heavy winter seasonals,” says Rogers, explaining why True North does release spring beers. “We figured folks needed something big on body and mouthfeel, high in ABV, and very, very juicy. A bridge from winter to summer. An escape. Like quaffing a rum drink when you hit the beach bar in Florida or the Caribbean.”

In an attempt to answer Rogers’s question, I reached out to several local breweries. Some, like Harpoon, do release a spring seasonal — Harpoon’s New England Pale Ale is in its second year, though brand manager Matthew Przygoda acknowledges that the other three seasons are more dominant.

“Spring is less of a defined season than the others,” says Przygoda. “Summer, fall, and winter all have clearer associations for beer styles and flavor expectations. And spring is traditionally a slower time of year for retail sales — less disposable income with post-holiday credit card bills, New Year’s resolutions to get in shape, and the emergence of Dry January in recent years.”

Samuel Adams has a spring beer, Cold Snap, though they’re among the breweries famous for releasing their spring offering in the dead of winter and switching early to a summer beer. Other breweries, such as Norwood and South Boston’s Castle Island Brewing Co., are keeping the spirit of weather-inspired beer but moving off the seasonal format.

“We used to do a spring seasonal called Mosaic Pils, which was a German pils dry hopped with Mosaic,” says Castle Island founder Adam Romanow. “We eventually got away from the seasonal game because we learned customers wanted more offerings with shorter windows; the old school seasonal approach of one beer over three-ish months had sort of fallen out of favor.”

Widowmaker founder Ryan Lavery makes a distinction between dedicated seasonal releases and beers that fit the season. Widowmaker has a rotating IPA series and releases the beer Spring Wake around this time.

“While we don’t necessarily market a beer as a seasonal, there certainly is the acknowledgment that people gravitate towards certain styles depending on the season,” says Lavery. “Knowing our taproom patios and beer gardens will be opening when the nicer weather arrives, we certainly consider when and where a certain beer may be consumed.”

Up in Kittery, Maine, veteran brewery Tod Mott also eschews a strict seasonal schedule.

“The need for a spring release has gone by the wayside,” says Mot, who emphasizes the smaller batches made by his brewery, Tributary. “We still only release our special Imperial Stout in April and October, making it the ‘super’ seasonal for us. But our Pilsner line changes with whim.”

St. Patrick’s Day, of course, is in March, and many local breweries lean in, including Harpoon, which hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival starting March 9, and Castle Island, which is releasing a blonde ale for the holiday called Parade Beer. In the cases above, the lack of a true “spring seasonal” might be more about semantics.

Rogers, though, still thinks there’s a missed opportunity for more breweries to release a beer that lines up with the warming weather, before it gets too hot.

“There’s an opportunity there to grab some attention,” says Rogers. “St. Patrick’s Day, means, you know, Guinness and stouts. But that’s a one day. It’s just sort of a strange season where there’s no continuity to it.”

What style of beer would make the best spring seasonal? Several brewers mentioned Maibocks, a German style originally brewed to be consumed around Easter. Rogers thinks Hefeweizen could also be good, the bright, fruity wheat beer matching the warming weather. And of course, you can make lagers of various strengths and hues.

The verdict? While every brewery may not make a spring seasonal, there’s thought being put into what’s in your glass during every season.

Gary Dzen can be reached at gary.dzen@globe.com.Follow him @garydzen.