5-alarm fire that consumed two Chelsea buildings may have begun with discarded smoking materials, officials say

Firefighters struck a second, third, and fourth alarm soon after they arrived, and about 12:15 p.m. a fifth alarm was struck, according to the statement. Two firefighters required a ladder rescue after they began running low on air while searching inside a building, but they were uninjured and later returned to fighting the flames, officials said.

Chelsea firefighters were called to Maverick Street about 11:40 a.m. to find heavy flames in the rear of a three-story residential building that had spread to an adjacent two-story building, according to a statement from the state Department of Fire Services.

Officials are urging residents to fully extinguish cigarettes and cigars after investigators found that a five-alarm fire in Chelsea that destroyed two buildings Friday and displaced dozens of residents may have been caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.

No residents were injured, and the fire was under control shortly after 1 p.m., the statement said. Homes at 50 and 52 Maverick St. were destroyed, while the buildings at 48 and 54 Maverick St. received damage from exposure to the blaze, Chelsea fire officials said Friday. Officials have said 50 people were displaced by the blaze.

Investigators from the Chelsea fire and police departments and the State Police determined that the blaze started on a back porch at 50 Maverick St., according to the statement. They could not conclusively determine the cause of the fire, but “agreed that it was not suspicious and that the improper disposal of smoking materials was a potential factor,” the statement said.

State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said there are porch fires in Massachusetts this time each year as the seasons begin to change, and he cautioned residents not to use grills on porches or balconies and to be careful if anyone is smoking cigarettes or other materials in exterior portions of their homes.

“Never stub them out on a railing, toss them over the side, or drop them in a planter,” Davine said in the statement. “The embers can easily ignite dead leaves or other debris and cause a fire that spreads to the home. Always use a heavy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time.”

Chelsea Fire Chief Leonard A. Albanese warned residents that a porch fire in such a densely built community “can quickly grow to involve multiple buildings.”

“Many of these fires start with cigarettes and other smoking materials that are carelessly discarded,” Albanese said in the statement. “They can smolder undetected, spread to the main structure, and extend to nearby homes within minutes. I want to thank the Chelsea and mutual aid firefighters who did a remarkable job containing this fire, which grew very, very quickly. Under slightly different circumstances, the entire neighborhood could have been threatened.”





