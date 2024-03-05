Anti-Defamation League blasts Tufts over reports of antisemitism at student government meeting

The acronym BDS stands for the boycott, divestment, and sanctions movement that critics of the Israeli government have pushed in an effort to isolate the country over its treatment of Palestinians. Some supporters of Israel have called the BDS movement antisemitic.

“Appalled by reports of vile antisemitism during a student senate meeting @Tufts yesterday,” ADL New England wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “In addition to confronting the passage of pro-BDS resolutions on campus, Jewish students were reportedly told they smelled, were spat on, and overheard blatantly antisemitic comments from their peers.”

The Anti-Defamation League on Monday condemned what it described as “reports of vile antisemitism” at a Sunday night meeting of the Tufts University student senate, which had taken up proposed resolutions critical of Israel amid its war against Hamas.

The ADL said Tufts “must immediately investigate these allegations & take concrete steps to address the antisemitic hostility on campus that has only escalated in the wake of October 7th.”

In a statement, the university’s president, Sunil Kumar, and other school administrators said Monday they had received “reports of some extremely disturbing antisemitic words and conduct directed to those speaking against the resolutions. In addition, we have learned of Islamophobic actions directed toward supporters of the resolutions.”

Such acts are “entirely unacceptable,” they said. The university is “investigating these accusations thoroughly and will hold accountable any student found to have engaged in these behaviors.”

University officials said the student senate had passed three of four BDS-related resolutions during the meeting, which extended into the early morning hours.

“To be clear: as we have done in the past, we reject the Boycott Divestment Sanctions movement, we wholeheartedly support academic freedom and all our academic and exchange programs, and we will continue to work with all companies that we engage with and do business with now,” university officials said.

Such resolutions do not foster a “nuanced understanding” of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict through broader dialogue, they added.

The officials also made an appeal to unity on campus, one of many across the country that has grappled with protests since the outbreak of the war, which began Oct. 7 when Hamas attacked Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking roughly 240 hostages, promoting retaliatory bombings and ground incursions into Gaza that have killed more than 30,000 people.

“The immense loss of life in Gaza is tragic,” university officials said. “We mourn with the Palestinians, but we also feel for the Israelis grieving over those they have lost and share their desire for the safe return of the hostages. It is possible to hold both of these views simultaneously. It is also possible for us to be supportive of both the right of Israel to exist and for the self-determination rights of the Palestinian people.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.