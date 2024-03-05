AG rejects appeals of fees for Washington Bridge documents, but urges McKee to be transparent

“We emphasize that the [Access to Public Records Act] is a floor not a ceiling and urge public bodies to consider releasing records without prepayment or with a reduced prepayment when the records serve the public interest,” Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office said in the decision.

PROVIDENCE — The Attorney General’s office has ruled against two news outlets in their appeal of thousands of dollars in fees charged by Governor Dan McKee’s office to obtain records related to the Washington Bridge closure, but nonetheless urged McKee to find a way to reduce or waive the fees “in an effort to promote transparency.”

The Boston Globe and WJAR-TV separately made requests to McKee’s office in December for communications related to the bridge, which was shut down by the state on Dec. 11 due to a “critical failure” and remains closed.

The Globe was initially charged $2,433 for communications to and from the governor’s office dating back to July, the last time the bridge had passed inspection. The Globe then narrowed its request to a five-day period of time from Dec. 7-12, and only to senior staff, aiming to eliminate the fee. The governor’s office asked the Globe to pay $439 before they would begin fulfilling the narrow request.

WJAR reporter Brian Crandall similarly appealed a $1,012 charge for communications between McKee’s office and the Department of Transportation from Dec. 8-15 “related to the discovery of the broken steel rod in the bridge and the resulting closure of the westbound side of the bridge.”

Both news outlets appealed the fees to the attorney general’s office rather than paying, each separately arguing that the records were in the public interest.

In the Tuesday decision written by Special Assistant Attorney General Patrick Reynolds and signed by Neronha, the AG’s office noted that McKee’s office did not violate the Access to Public Records Act, which allows government agencies to charge fees for the “search or retrieval” of documents.

But, the letter emphasized, government officials don’t have to charge a fee, and are encouraged not to do so when the records “pertain to a subject matter that is of significant public interest.”

“It is clear that there is a significant public interest in the Washington Bridge situation,” Neronha said. ‘The complainants’ pursuit of records to shed additional light on this situation implicates the APRA’s purpose of making the business of government open and transparent, especially in cases where the government’s conduct directly impacts members of the public.”

He further urged “the parties to work together to see if it may be possible for the complainants to narrow their requests and for the governor’s office to in turn respond to such requests at reduced or no cost, or otherwise find alternative ways for some or all of the requested records to be made available in an effort to promote transparency.”

As the Globe reported last week, reporters have been charged thousands of dollars over the past year for public records related to the Washington Bridge, Tidewater Landing soccer stadium, a movie being filmed on state property, and a scandal-filled trip to Philadelphia by a member of the McKee administration.

Open government advocates said this is exactly why lawmakers should pass a bill being considered at the State House that would waive any fees if “the requester demonstrates that the information requested is in the public interest because it is likely to contribute significantly to public understanding of the operations or activities of the government and affirms that the request is not primarily in the commercial interest of the requester.”

Neronha has previously noted that the current remedy for getting fees waived — taking the government agency to court — is impractical because legal fees paid by the requestor would be higher than the fees being charged for the public records.

“It’s clear the law needs to be strengthened to tilt the balance toward transparency, and allowing requesters to assert a public interest exemption without having to go to court,” said John Marion, the executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island.

McKee’s office has previously argued against the change. Spokesperson Laura Hart said the administration is concerned about mandating that fees be waived “because the determination of what records are ‘in the public interest’ presents a complex question of both fact and law that a court is best equipped to decide, not a public body.”

But advocates point out that the lawyers whose job it is to retrieve the public records are already paid by the public, making the APRA fees redundant.

“When it’s in the interest of the public, it should be free — period,” said Senator Louis DiPalma, one of the sponsors of the legislation being considered. “When government is transparent, people trust government.”

Edward Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.