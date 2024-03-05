Antigua man pleads guilty to operating illegal gambling ring in Mass.

Richard Sullivan, 74, of St. John’s, pleaded guilty to charges of operating an illegal gambling business and transmission of wagering information, according to a statement from Levy’s office.

An Antigua man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Boston to his role in operating a large-scale illegal gambling business that stretched from Massachusetts to Florida more than a decade ago, according to Acting United States Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua S. Levy’s office.

Sullivan was one of four men with ties to Massachusetts indicted in 2010 by a federal grand jury in Boston. Also charged were Robert Eremian of Lynnfield and St. John’s and Daniel Eremian of Peabody and Boca Raton, Fla., the brothers-in-law of former Sixth District Congressman John F. Tierney; and Todd Lyons of Beverly.

Sullivan was a fugitive until his arrest in August as he went through customs at John F. Kennedy International Airport as he returned to the United States from Antigua. Robert Eremian is also a fugitive, prosecutors told the Salem News last year.

The ring allegedly collected over $22 million and laundered more than $10 million in checks and wire transfers from Sports Offshore, an online gambling site licensed in Antigua but operating in the US.

Sullivan and his co-conspirators created multiple fake businesses to hide Sports Offshore’s US-based financial transactions, according to the statement.

At Sports Offshore’s gambling office in St. John’s, Sullivan was responsible for a group of Massachusetts customers, earning commissions on the customer’s gambling losses. Sullivan used the Massachusetts residents to collect from his local customers which he shipped by mail to Antigua.

Sports Offshore also had approximately 50 gambling agents who helped solicit hundreds of customers in the US and collect gambling debts which were sent to Antigua, according to the statement.

In December 2011, Lyons and Daniel Eremian were convicted following a five-week jury trial for their roles in the conspiracy. Lyons was sentenced to four years in prison, one year of supervised release, and was ordered to forfeit $24.6 million. Eremian was sentenced to three years in prison, one year of supervised release, and was ordered to forfeit $7.7 million.

Sullivan faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of operating an illegal gambling business. He also faces up to two years in prison up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for the charge of transmission of wagering information.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 28.

















