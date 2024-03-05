Basketball players at Dartmouth College vote to join a union, with implications for college sports across the country.

After the ballots were counted, Dartmouth asked the National Labor Relations Board to review its decision to recognize the players as employees and to authorize the vote.

By a vote of 13 to 2, the players agreed to become members of Service Employees International Local 560, which represents workers at the Ivy League school. They are now eligible to bargain with the college administration for pay and other benefits.

HANOVER, N.H. — Members of the men’s basketball team at Dartmouth College voted to join a union Tuesday, making them eligible to receive compensation and other benefits, an historic precedent that is expected to change the face of American collegiate athletics.

Kayla Blado, an NLRB press secretary, said if the NLRB upholds the regional director’s decision that the players are employees and Dartmouth refuses to bargain with the union, “the decision could be appealed to federal appeals court and ultimately the Supreme Court.”

If it takes its appeal to the Supreme Court, Dartmouth will be asking the nation’s highest court to reverse itself. In a landmark decision in 2021, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled against the NCAA, the governing body of collegiate sports, saying the NCAA’s refusal to compensate college athletes violated antitrust laws. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh put it, college athletic programs overseen by the NCAA were not allowed to “build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student-athletes who are not fairly compensated.”

The significance of the union vote goes well beyond the Dartmouth campus. The two players who led the unionization campaign, Cade Haskins, a junior forward from Minneapolis, and Romeo Myrthil, a junior guard from Sweden, said they have been contacted by athletes at other universities who are interested in unionizing. They have declined to specify which schools the interested players attend or what sports they play.

The Dartmouth players have proposed being paid $20 an hour, and receive health benefits, like other campus service workers, including those who work in campus dining halls. Estimates suggest that would amount to about $10,000 per player for the hours they put in for practice and games. The players said they will also bargain to have their medical bills fully covered if injured while practicing or playing.

In an interview after voting, Haskins said he and Myrthill have heard from athletes from across the Ivy League and “most conferences” inquiring about the possibility of joining a union.

“It’s not just the Ivy League,” Haskins said. “It’s across the country.”

SEIU officials and other union leaders believe the vote will trigger similar unionization efforts among college athletes nationwide.

Chris Peck, a painter at Dartmouth and president of SEIU Local 560, said he hoped the college “will seize the opportunity and do the right thing and accept the decision.”

“They can be a national leader in this,” Peck said, standing in the freezing drizzle outside the college’s Human Resources offices where the vote took place.

But there seemed little chance of that. Immediately after the ballots were counted, Dartmouth released a statement saying that while “Dartmouth has been proud to build productive relationships with the five unions that are currently part of our campus community,” the college did not accept that the basketball players were employees.

“Classifying these students as employees simply because they play basketball is as unprecedented as it is inaccurate,” the statement said.

The National Labor Relations Board cleared the way for the union vote last month when Laura Sacks, the regional director for the NLRB in Boston, ruled that the players are employees of the university and are eligible to vote to unionize.

In her decision, Sacks noted that the duties and expectations Dartmouth placed on the players’ activities is essentially the same as an employer setting work conditions for an employee. Sacks also found that the players perform work that is a benefit to Dartmouth.

During a hearing last fall, the NLRB heard that the college spends about $3,000 a year on players’ sneakers and clothing, while players receive tickets for their games valued at about $1,200 a season. The college also pays for all travel and meals.

Dartmouth officials testified that the team has operated at a loss for the last five years.

“Because Dartmouth has the right to control the work performed by the Dartmouth men’s basketball team, and the players perform that work in exchange for compensation, I find that the petitioned-for basketball players are employees within the meaning of the [National Labor Relations] Act,” Sacks wrote.

Dartmouth’s administration opposed unionization, arguing that the players are students, not employees.

In a last ditch effort, Dartmouth had asked the NLRB to postpone the union vote, or to impound the ballots, but the NLRB board in Washington took no action on the request, clearing the way for the vote.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.