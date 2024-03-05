Chelmsford woman seriously injured after being hit by car

A 74-year-old Chelmsford woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the town on Tuesday evening, according to police.

At about 6:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a motor vehicle and pedestrian collision at the intersection of Main and School streets in north Chelmsford, police said in a statement.

The woman suffered significant head trauma and was taken to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance after a medical helicopter was canceled due to inclement weather.