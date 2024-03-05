Chelmsford woman seriously injured after being hit by car

A 74-year-old Chelmsford woman was seriously injured after being struck by a car in the town on Tuesday evening, according to police.
At about 6:15 p.m., police responded to a 911 call about a motor vehicle and pedestrian collision at the intersection of Main and School streets in north Chelmsford, police said in a statement.
The woman suffered significant head trauma and was taken to Lowell General Hospital by ambulance after a medical helicopter was canceled due to inclement weather.
The driver of the gray Ford Edge, an 18-year-old man, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, according to police.
Advertisement
The woman’s condition is unknown.
Chelmsford police’s crash reconstruction team is investigating.
No further information was released.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.