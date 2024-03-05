‘Oh, the Places You’ll Go!’ New Mass. license plate to support Dr. Seuss museum

The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum opened in 2017 in Theodor Seuss Geisel’s hometown, according to the museum’s website . The specialty plate campaign began in 2019 and reached 785 preorders Friday to become the state’s 34th specialty plate, the museum said.

“We’re just thrilled that we’re now able to have the Cat get on the road,” Kay Simpson, president and CEO of the Springfield Museums, said Tuesday. “Dr. Seuss is really about unlocking the joys of reading and learning for children.”

The Cat in the Hat will make its debut on license plates in Massachusetts this year, a milestone for a campaign that is raising funds for a Dr. Seuss museum in Springfield, museum officials said.

The proceeds from the $40 license plates will support “literacy programming” at the “only Dr. Seuss museum in the world,” Simpson said.

The museum reached the preorder threshold one day before Dr. Seuss’s 120th birthday, when 1,700 people gathered at the museum’s quad to celebrate the occasion with cupcakes, the Cat and the Hat, and the Lorax.

The Dr. Seuss specialty license plate campaign reached over 785 orders last Friday beating their goal of 150 orders. Jordan Arnold of the Springfield Museums

By Tuesday, more than 900 license plates had been ordered, Simpson said.

“It all came together in a crescendo,” she said.

In Massachusetts, 750 preorders of a specialty plate are required before the Registry of Motor Vehicles begins production, the museum said. Other specialty plates include the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics, and other “charitable organizations,” according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

The license plate campaign has many avid supporters, including Danny Boyle, a Westfield resident who grew up in Northampton.

Boyle ordered his license plate right when the campaign began and has checked in every year with the Springfield Museums about the status of the campaign. When he heard the campaign had reached its goal, he wrote a poem.

“Oh, what joy, what glorious news! A delight that tickles and amuses!,” Boyle wrote. “I’ll strut my stuff, oh, I can’t wait, To flaunt and show off my car’s new plate!”

In an interview, Boyle, 58, said that “growing up in this area, Dr. Seuss is everything in your world.”

“It is really just something that captures children, and for us adult children, it stays with you,” he said.

Simpson said “Dr. Seuss evokes very strong and deep feelings in people.” When the museum opened in 2017, a group from the Midwest made a “pilgrimage to Springfield” to see the museum of “their hero,” she said.

Dr. Seuss fans will receive their plates in six to eight months and can pick them up at the RMV branch of their choice, the museum said.

“We really appreciate their patience,” Simpson said. “It’s just a heartfelt expression of gratitude for all the people that have supported us, especially through this five-year journey that we’ve all been on together.”









Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com.