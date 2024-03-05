Garage and camper ‘completely destroyed’ in Easton fire, officials said

A fire destroyed a garage and a camper in Easton on Tuesday, officials said.
Crews responded around 3 a.m. to 403 Turnpike St. after multiple 911 calls of a structure fire, officials said.
The garage and camper were detached from a nearby house, officials said. Multiple cars also caught on fire.
The fire was contained to the garage area and there was no damage to the house, officials said.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.