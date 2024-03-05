Facebook and Instagram outages reported to be widespread

If you had trouble logging into Facebook and Instagram Tuesday morning, you’re not alone.
Thousands of users reported having problems accessing the social media platforms owned by Meta on Tuesday morning. As of 10:32 a.m. over 579,000 reports of Facebook outages had been submitted, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks disruptions to online services and platforms.
Many users of Facebook and Instagram were posting about their experiences and sharing memes on X, the rival social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where the hashtag #facebook down was trending.
London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.
Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, and said the company is “working on this now.”
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
