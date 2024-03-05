Facebook and Instagram outages reported to be widespread

If you had trouble logging into Facebook and Instagram Tuesday morning, you’re not alone.

Thousands of users reported having problems accessing the social media platforms owned by Meta on Tuesday morning. As of 10:32 a.m. over 579,000 reports of Facebook outages had been submitted, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks disruptions to online services and platforms.

Many users of Facebook and Instagram were posting about their experiences and sharing memes on X, the rival social media platform formerly known as Twitter, where the hashtag #facebook down was trending.