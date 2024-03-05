Harvard University has turned over nearly 4,900 pages of documents to House panel probing campus antisemitism, school says

“With an additional submission today, Harvard has provided nearly 4,900 pages of information in 11 submissions since January, including non-public information and internal communications, along with public information, the Committee requested Harvard to compile,” Newton said.

“Harvard continues to respond, in good faith, to the House Education and Workforce Committee’s inquiry into efforts to combat antisemitism,” said university spokesperson Jason Newton in a statement.

Harvard University on Monday said it had turned over additional materials to a congressional committee probing campus antisemitism during the war between Israel and Hamas.

Last month, US Representative Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican who chairs the committee, said she was issuing subpoenas to Harvard demanding a wide range of documents related to how administrators have responded to reports of resurgent campus antisemitism.

The subpoenas followed nearly two months of haggling between the committee and Harvard over whether the university had fully cooperated with the committee’s investigation. Foxx alleged that Harvard’s leaders had failed to fully produce documents the committee requested, but Harvard said it had responded in good faith.

The subpoenaed documents included any internal reports about antisemitic incidents, minutes of board meetings, disciplinary records, and internal communications about a controversial statement signed by Harvard student groups the day of the Hamas-led attack on Israel.

The tensions that ensued, including allegations of antisemitism and Islamophobia, and intense debates about the limits of political speech, led to the resignations of Claudine Gay, the university’s president who also dealt with plagiarism allegations, and Liz Magill, former head of the University of Pennsylvania.

“Harvard denounced antisemitism on our campus and have made clear that the University will continue to take actions to combat antisemitism in any form,” Newton said on Monday. “This includes ongoing efforts to engage with and learn from students, faculty, and staff to identify the causes of antisemitic behaviors and address them when they occur on our campus. Harvard is focused on safety and ensuring a sense of belonging for our Jewish students — so that every member of our community is protected, embraced and valued, and can thrive at Harvard.”

A spokesperson for Foxx’s committee didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

Harvard’s campus was thrown into turmoil after the Oct. 7 attack, which killed about 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza has killed more than 30,000 people, Palestinian authorities say.

There is disagreement among Harvard professors and students about the extent of antisemitism on campus.

The committee Foxx leads held the now-infamous Dec. 5 hearing during which the president of MIT and the then-presidents of UPenn and Harvard were questioned for hours about campus antisemitism and progressive ideology that some conservatives believe have contributed to anti-Israel sentiment.

Gay said that “speech that incites violence, threatens safety, or violates Harvard’s policies against bullying and harassment is unacceptable.”

“While I deplore all hateful speech, antisemitic speech remains [in] America protected,” she added.

Later in the hearing, Gay — along with the two other leaders — gave legalistic answers to a question about whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates campus rules.

“It depends on the context,” she said, prompting an outcry and calls for her resignation.

On Jan. 9, Foxx wrote Harvard officials to request documents and information about the university’s response to antisemitism on its campus and “its failure to protect Jewish students, faculty, and staff.”

Foxx later called Harvard’s initial production of documents “woefully inadequate.”

In January, Foxx said she relies on a definition of antisemitism endorsed by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance and many Western nations, which stipulates that some forms of criticism of Israel can be antisemitic. Some Jewish advocates say the definition is a useful tool for identifying antisemitic speech and actions.

Some scholars and pro-Palestinian activists contend the definition is too broad and can be used to suppress speech. Foxx said she was not aware of those concerns.

“We think that’s the gold standard,” she said.

On Monday, Harvard also released a four-page statement laying out a broad range of actions it had taken to respond to antisemitism concerns since Oct. 7, including the formation of a task force on combating antisemitism.

A separate task force at the time was also announced to combat campus Islamophobia.

“President [Alan] Garber has asked the task force to undertake broad outreach to seek the perspectives and experiences of students, faculty, and staff to understand the many effects of antisemitism on our community,” the statement said, adding that the body’s work could take several months.

“However, the task force has been asked to send recommendations to University and School leadership on a rolling basis, so that consideration and implementation of interventions and initiatives can occur without unnecessary delay and the community can be kept apprised of the progress of this important work,” the statement said.

Raffaella Sadun, a Harvard Business School professor, last month resigned as co-chair of the antisemitism task force. Sadun was replaced by Jared Ellis, a Harvard Law School professor.

