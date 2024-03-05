I’ve got a Del’s in Fort Myers to sell you

Brittany Peters, who owns the exclusive rights to sell Del’s Lemonade in Lee and Collier counties in southwest Florida – including at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers where the Red Sox hold spring training – is seeking to sell her franchise to help cover medical expenses for herself.

Are you looking to shake things up in your professional life? Do you know how to properly drink a Del’s Lemonade? Have I got the business opportunity for you!

Brittany Peters with one of her Del's carts at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers.

The price tag: $125,000, which is exactly what Peters paid for it when she bought into the business last year.

Peters said the buyer will also acquire two batch freezers (where you make the delicious treat), seven Nelson carts (for selling the lemonade in various locations), and six tent setups that can be used when selling Del’s at county fairs and farmers’ markets.

She said business grossed about $92,500 in 2023, and her biggest account is the ballpark.

Peters grew up in Acton, Mass., but has built a successful business in southwest Florida. She also owns a Dippin’ Dots franchise, which she said is not currently for sale.

”We love getting to speak with all of the Rhode Islanders who are down here,” Peters said. That includes former Providence Journal columnist M. Charles Bakst, who winters in Florida and told Peters she should reach out to Rhode Map about her business. (Thanks, Charlie!)

If you’re serious about wanting to take over the business, Peters can be reached at TheSunnySqueeze@gmail.com.

