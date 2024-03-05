Man, 74, fatally struck by car in Attleboro had confessed to wife’s slaying in 1987

“The initial investigation indicates that the vehicle was travelling east-bound on Pleasant St. when it struck” Bletsis, police said. “The investigation is active and on-going. No criminal charges have been filed against the operator of the vehicle at this point, as the investigation is on-going.”

Basil Bletsis, a resident of a retirement home on Pleasant Street in Attleboro, was hit near the facility around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, police said in a statement. He was later pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

A 74-year-old man fatally struck by a car in Attleboro on Saturday had confessed in 1987 to killing his wife in Chelmsford and spent more than a decade in state custody after being found not guilty of the slaying by reason of insanity, according to officials.

Attleboro police Chief Kyle Heagney told the Sun Chronicle that Bletsis had confessed to killing his wife in 1987. Heagney didn’t immediately return voice and email messages from the Globe seeking comment Tuesday, but Attleboro Deputy Police Chief Timothy D. Cook Jr. said via email that “it would seem that it is the same person.”

Bletsis was a 37-year-old Chelmsford resident when he confessed to killing his wife, 28-year-old Panagiota Bletsis, in the couple’s home in September 1987, the Globe reported at the time.

He left her body in a car at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and boarded a flight to California, later turning himself in to authorities in Santa Barbara after his brother convinced him to give himself up, officials said at the time.

Port Authority officials in New York said at the time that they discovered Panagiota Bletsis’s body wrapped in a sheet in the trunk of a car in an airport lot, with her hands tied and a telephone cord wrapped around her neck.

Police had said that Basil Bletsis was believed to have beaten and strangled his wife inside their Sherman Street residence in Chelmsford. Investigators found blood on the bedroom floor when they searched the home.

Bletsis was indicted on a first-degree murder charge but acquitted in 1988 by reason of insanity, according to legal filings and court officials.

He was committed to Bridgewater State Hospital where he remained until July 2000, at which time he was moved to Taunton State Hospital, with orders that he stay there for at least a year, officials said. It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday how long Bletsis remained at the Taunton facility.

