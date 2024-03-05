Flood warning in effect for portion of Rhode Island, while Southeastern Mass. is under flood watch

A flood warning is in effect Tuesday for some southern Rhode Island communities along the Pawcatuck River, and forecasters are urging residents in Southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island to be on the alert for potential flooding issues later in the week.
The active flood warning is focused on Westerly and other Washington County communities as water levels on the Pawcatuck River steadily increase throughout Tuesday. Flood stage for the river is 7 feet and as of 3 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters wrote that the river had risen to 7.3 feet.
“Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” forecasters wrote Tuesday. “The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 8.8 feet Thursday evening.”
The warning is in effect “until further notice,” forecasters wrote.
Separately, forecasters cautioned that steady rainfall expected to arrive on Wednesday and lasting through Thursday night could lead to flooding issues in southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island.
“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas,” forecasters wrote.
The cautionary message comes as forecasters reported that weather this week is best described with a four letter word: rain.
“Do you love rain? You’re in luck!” forecasters wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Hoping for some sunshine? We don’t have the best news for you. A very active and wet week is in store with not one, not two, but three rainmakers on the way through late next weekend.”
