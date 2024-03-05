Flood warning in effect for portion of Rhode Island, while Southeastern Mass. is under flood watch

A flood warning is in effect Tuesday for some southern Rhode Island communities along the Pawcatuck River, and forecasters are urging residents in Southeastern Massachusetts and northern Rhode Island to be on the alert for potential flooding issues later in the week.

The active flood warning is focused on Westerly and other Washington County communities as water levels on the Pawcatuck River steadily increase throughout Tuesday. Flood stage for the river is 7 feet and as of 3 a.m. Tuesday, forecasters wrote that the river had risen to 7.3 feet.

“Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast,” forecasters wrote Tuesday. “The river will oscillate above flood stage with a maximum value of 8.8 feet Thursday evening.”