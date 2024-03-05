‘A mess right now.’ Mass. voters share views of country, and politics, as they cast Super Tuesday ballots

Massachusetts is one of more than a dozen states voting March 5 , and more than a third of all delegates are up for grabs in the presidential primary contests . Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is hoping to pull off an upset, but polls suggest she will continue her losing streak against GOP front-runner, former president Donald Trump, while critics of President Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war were pushing Democrats to vote “no preference” on the Democratic ballot to send the incumbent a message.

Massachusetts voters expressed a range of views about the state of the country and its politics Tuesday as they cast their ballots in the so-called Super Tuesday presidential primary election on damp and cloudy morning.

Advertisement

As polls opened around Massachusetts at 7 a.m., some polling locations around the Boston area were quiet, with only a few voters going in and out.

Maureen Largey-Lyons was the first to vote at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury.

“I like to come early and get my vote in,” she said on her way out of the building.

Largey-Lyons, 76, is a Democrat who voted for President Biden, because “the other way is not the answer,” she said.

Though Largey-Lyons said the country “is a mess right now,” she said Biden has still proven himself as a worthy candidate through his creation of jobs and support of immigration.

Immigration is an issue that hits home for Largey-Lyons, whose grandparents immigrated from Ireland and her mother from Quebec City.

“I believe we have to help each other, and I think [immigrants] should come in legally,” she said.

Meanwhile Lori Glover, 57, said she felt she was the only independent voter around.

“I’m independent because the other two are horrible choices,” she said on her way into Holy Name Parish, where she planned to cast a vote for Haley.

Advertisement

She said she doesn’t have a specific issue she feels passionate about; she just “wants a sane person in office.”

Despite her own support, Glover did not have high hopes for Haley to beat Trump for the GOP presidential nomination.

“I don’t know if there’s a chance or if it’s worth it at all, but I hope it is,” she said.

Over in Quincy, only a handful of stragglers ambled in and out of the voting site at North Quincy High School in the early polling hours. Among them was Yu-Xin Yu, a scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Yu, an independent, cast his ballot for Haley in the Republican primary because he thinks the party’s primary is more important this year than the Democratic race.

He said he was a bit worried about how old both Trump (77) and Biden (81) are, and that he thinks Haley could make changes to push the country “in the right direction.”

“It’s better to have a younger generation take the power,” Yu, 59, said.

Still, he doesn’t think Haley is likely to win the Republican nomination. There’s still a lot of time left to decide how to vote in November’s general election, he said, adding that he voted Democrat in both 2016 and 2020.

Unlike Yu, Damian Outar entered the Quincy polling site without a plan.

An independent, Outar didn’t know which party’s primary he was going to cast his ballot for, much less which candidate he would back, on his way into the school’s gymnasium where voting was held. Massachusetts primaries are “open,” which means independent voters can pull ballots for either the Democratic or Republican races.

Advertisement

“I will decide when I get in,” he said.

Having an open mind is part of being an independent, he added.

At the forefront of his decision: The future of his children, and of the country at large. He said he is primarily concerned with economic stability and national security, he said.

“If you’re not thriving economically, then what’s the point?” Outar, 49, said. “And if you’re not safe, what’s the point?”

Outar expressed concern with the general direction of affairs both domestically and internationally.

“I have some level of optimism, but it’s rather daunting when you think of the path ahead,” he said.

In Jamaica Plain, one of the more progressive corners of Boston, some Democrats chose to express their unhappiness with Biden, and what they see as a lack of action from his administration on the ongoing war in Gaza, by selecting “no preference” instead of his name on their Democratic ballots.

“I think it’s important to send a message to Joe Biden and the Democrats that we need a permanent ceasefire,” said Brooks Winner, 35, who voted at the polling place at Margarita Muniz Academy in Jamaica Plain. He said he still plans to vote for Biden in November. “I’ve seen a lot of people say Trump is worse than Biden, and I tend to agree with that, but this is a way to send a message.”

Advertisement

Ben Allen, 43, expressed frustration that Biden “isn’t listening to his own party” when it comes to calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. He said he sees a broad coalition of voters, younger and older, casting votes of “no preference” this Super Tuesday.

“I definitely don’t want Trump to win, but Biden needs to listen to his own party,” he said.

Other Democrats had no qualms voting for Biden.

Mark Seide, a candidate for Ward 11′s Democratic Committee, said he thinks it’s a bad idea for Democrats to vote “no preference.”

Walking out of the polling location, he told the Globe he doesn’t think people are being realistic about what can and can’t be done, and that Biden’s Gaza policy is “much more peace-oriented than the Left gives him credit for.”

“It’s really important that we support Biden as much as possible,” he said. “I don’t think no preference votes when there’s so much on the line do anything.”

In Quincy, Kevin Rutherford, 33, acknowledged some voters are concerned with Biden’s age, but said he doesn’t think it has been a detriment in his leadership thus far. And with age comes experience, which Rutherford sees as a good sign.

“I would rather have somebody who’s been in the office, who’s been there for many years,” he said. “He’s created a better America than he found.”

Rutherford, a registered Democrat who described himself as an enthusiastic Biden supporter, said there are several issues he thinks about before casting his vote — climate, education, and transportation being among them. But when it comes down to it, the character of the candidate is what matters most.

Advertisement

“Can we make somebody’s life better? It doesn’t need to be political,” he said. “I think that’s what it comes down to with candidates — can they be decent to other people?”





















Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff. Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.