Mass. House to vote on spending bill that would set time limit on family shelter stays

Pregnant women and people with a disability or other specified conditions, would also be eligible for 12 consecutive months in the program, regardless of employment status.

The bill, which includes $245 million to fund the state’s emergency shelter system through the end of the fiscal year, proposes to limit the maximum stay for homeless families to nine consecutive months unless they are employed or enrolled in a job training program. Those with a job can stay for an additional three months.

Citing a record level of demand on the Massachusetts emergency shelter system, state House members will vote Wednesday on a spending bill that would fund the emergency shelter system through the end of the year while limiting the time homeless families can stay in shelters.

House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano said in a statement that the reforms are “essential for the shelter program’s long-term survival.”

“This bill will help to ease the strain being placed on our shelter system over time, and on the communities that are on the frontline of this crisis,” he said.

In addition to setting time limits on stays in shelters, the bill would also create a tax credit of $2,500 per trainee for companies that provide workforce training to those in the shelter system or staying at an overflow shelter site. The total amount of the credits would be capped at $10 million a year.

It would also require Governor Maura Healey to seek federal approvals for a waiver from the Department of Homeland Security to permit expedited and temporary work permits for newly arrived immigrants.

Healey first teased the idea to set time limits on shelter stays in November, when she told reporters that her administration was “open to time limits.” At the time, the comments quickly raised concerns with homeless advocates, who called potential time limits “cruel.”

In a statement, House Democrats characterized the plan as a “balanced strategy” that will move families out of shelter and into the workforce, while opening space for the dozens of families who have been languishing on wait lists and in overflow shelter sites. The sites were created last year, after state officials said they can no longer guarantee space for more than 7,500 families in the shelter system.

Until recently, homeless families were guaranteed a roof over their heads under a decades-old law in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement.

Even with the 7,500-family cap now in place, Healey’s administration still expects it will spend nearly three times as much on the system as originally appropriated in the fiscal 2024 state budget.

“Since the beginning of the migrant crisis, we have attempted to uphold the Commonwealth’s right to shelter law while also being mindful of the long-term fiscal sustainability of the program,” House Ways and Means Chair Aaron Michlewitz said in a statement. “The reforms contained in this proposal will ensure that right to shelter is maintained by capping the length of stay while also refocusing the emphasis on workforce development.”

The bill also includes language to make pandemic-era outdoor dining and to-go drink rules permanent.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.