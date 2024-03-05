For Massachusetts’ liberal leaders, migrant crisis forces hard choices

As the nation grapples with record numbers of migrants fleeing violence, political unrest, and economic turmoil at home, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey has had to balance services for new arrivals against the longstanding needs of other vulnerable communities — forcing difficult choices and testing Massachusetts’ progressive reputation.

She is just one in a group of blue state and city leaders facing thorny new challenges due to inaction by the federal government and a fresh tactic from Republican governors to bus or fly migrants to Democratic states far from the southern border.

As thousands of families in need arrive on their doorsteps, Democratic leaders accustomed to criticizing the inhumane tactics of their Republican counterparts have been forced to grapple with the realities of governing through an immigration crisis, their closely held values of openness and service butting up against finite finances and space.

Just over a year into her tenure as governor, Healey has already had to make compromises. And even though the state is better positioned than many others, financial burdens are mounting, as is frustration from her colleagues in the Legislature, who warn that spending roughly $1 billion a year on shelters is not sustainable. With state revenues falling below expectations, Healey is already proposing hundreds of millions of dollars in budget cuts, slashing from programs including prostate cancer research, outreach for seniors, and behavioral health support.

Healey administration officials insist they are not cutting services in order to pay for migrant shelters. A separate state escrow account — stocked with surplus tax dollars from revenue-rich COVID years — has bought Massachusetts time that other states lack. Healey is proposing to drain the nearly $900 million account to cover shelter costs for this fiscal year and the next one.

But even that sum would leave the administration almost $100 million short on funding for the shelter system by July 2025. Should shelter costs continue at the same clip after that, Healey would be forced to slash hundreds of millions of dollars in routine annual spending, officials acknowledge.

And legislative leaders have not committed to backing even that plan. House Speaker Ron Mariano said last week the state needs to “take a look” at the program, potentially by tightening shelter access.

“We’re looking at a billion-dollar bill for next year in the midst of declining revenues,” Mariano told reporters. “Do you realize what that will do to us?”

Healey acknowledged the state may need to impose “certain conditions” to rein in the system and said she is still considering limiting how long families can stay in shelters.

“We’re just having to balance a number of competing things here right now, and we’re doing the best we can,” Healey said in a recent Globe interview. The crisis has forced her to “make difficult decisions” — but not to compromise her values, Healey said.

“Would I rather be spending it on other things? Sure,” she said of the roughly $900 million surplus account. But “I have to deal with the situation as it comes to us.”

Healey has repeatedly emphasized that state leaders have limited power to address the migrant crisis and called on the federal government to act; late last month, she and other governors met with President Biden about funding for new arrivals, work authorization, and global migration trends.

Federal help, though, is far from guaranteed. A border deal recently collapsed in Congress.

That inaction puts states such as Massachusetts in a bind, with tremendous responsibility to serve families arriving from Haiti, Venezuela, and elsewhere, but little control over the broad legal, geopolitical, and environmental factors that drive them here.

“Massachusetts has not navigated a situation quite like this, and we are proud that our state leaders are trying their best to navigate it with compassion,” said Elizabeth Sweet, executive director of the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition.

That doesn’t mean the administration always gets it right, advocates said. Sweet said she was “disappointed” in Healey’s decision last year to limit the number of families guaranteed a place in shelters. As for whether state leaders are living up to their values, she said, “they’re trying.”

In Massachusetts — which is reliably blue and overwhelmingly white — some residents contend that Healey is spending too much money on immigrants who have just arrived in the state. Dedham recently rejected a plan to expand the use of a kitchen preparing meals for migrants in nearby shelters after a contentious town meeting.

Protesters held signs outside as state and local officials toured the Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

National polling by Gallup found that a record-high 55 percent of Americans see illegal immigration as a “critical threat” to the United States, up from 47 percent a year ago. The number also climbed among Democrats, from 20 percent in 2023 to 29 percent in 2024.

“Any move we make, there are going to be people who will speak in support of it and also in opposition,” Healey said.

She acknowledged anti-immigrant sentiment in Massachusetts and elsewhere but argued that people of all political viewpoints should recognize the important role immigrants play in driving the economy.

The strain of housing new arrivals is perhaps greatest in Boston, though the crisis has so far not forced any city-level budget cuts, the mayor’s office said. A recent Globe analysis found that wealthy cities and towns are housing far fewer emergency shelters than low-income communities.

“We are doing more than anyone,” Wu told reporters last month. “That is always going to be Boston’s role. But it’s not enough, and we need every community to be part of this conversation.”

Wu announced in January that the city would open an engagement center on Atkinson Street — which in the past had been a daytime service center for people struggling with homelessness or substance use — as a temporary shelter for newly arriving immigrants. Later that month, Healey said Roxbury’s Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex would become a temporary overflow shelter, sparking mixed reactions in the neighborhood.

“Folks deserve a better lifestyle. But not at the expense of killing one community to bring in another,” said Domingos DaRosa, president of the Boston Bengals youth athletic organization, which uses the facility in the summer. The decision by state leaders felt all too familiar, he said: The Cass has needed investment for years, but “all of a sudden they have funding to clean it up to bring in migrants.”

Many wish the Healey administration had looked to other sites. Wu’s team presented Healey’s team with more than a dozen options in Boston, including Suffolk Downs and the West Roxbury Educational Complex.

“We should not be using community centers for migrant shelter,” Wu said in February. “No other community has been asked to shoulder” a burden like the one Roxbury is carrying, she said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (left) spoke with Governor Maura Healey during the tour of Melnea A. Cass Recreational Complex. John Tlumacki/Associated Press

Healey told the Globe that the Cass was “the best option available at the time.”

Some said the governor is striking the right balance between compassion and pragmatism.

“Their intention is the right intention. Their thoughtfulness is what you want in your public servants,” said Danielle Ferrier, chief executive of Heading Home, a Boston-area homeless service provider that serves migrant families. Ferrier supported Healey’s decision to cap the number of families guaranteed shelter, calling it a practical necessity.

“The choices were going to become, as we go into the budget cycle, education, transportation,” said Ferrier, who previously worked in state government. “There’s no easy answer to this, and the governor has made what I do think is the best decision she could with the circumstances.”

The pressing reality of the migrant crisis has already forced Healey to reconsider how the state spends its money, specifically its surplus account.

Last year, state lawmakers wanted to tap that fund for ongoing expenses, and Healey vetoed the effort, writing that the money should be saved for “one-time needs” and “transformational investments.” Now, Healey wants to drain the account entirely to fund shelters.

It’s just one more illustration of the ever-shifting demands of governing through the crisis. For many, these are moral decisions.

“We have never seen anything like this,” said Dieufort Fleurissaint, better known as Pastor Keke, who has helped resettle Haitian immigrants in Boston for decades. “My phone keeps ringing. … Everyone is overwhelmed.”

Fleurissaint said he understands the tradeoffs required to serve the migrants, such as the disruptions in Roxbury. But “with the magnitude of the crisis,” he said, “something must be done.”

Matt Stout and Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com.