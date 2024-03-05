Massachusetts heads to the polls as Super Tuesday begins

Polls in Massachusetts open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Check your polling location and view your sample ballot here .

Super Tuesday — when more than a third of all delegates will be awarded — is a late, longshot opportunity for lagging candidates such as Nikki Haley to reshape the race, though few expect major surprises in Tuesday’s elections. Frontrunners Donald Trump and President Joe Biden are already turning their attention to the general election, hoping this week’s contests cement their positions and scuttle the last of their competitors.

Voters head to the polls Tuesday in Massachusetts and more than a dozen other states, as an anticlimactic presidential primary season marches toward an increasingly predictable conclusion.

Perhaps reflecting the lack of suspense and the low voter enthusiasm for this year’s candidates — most Americans do not want to see a Trump-Biden rematch, polling shows — Massachusetts turnout is expected to fall below the last two presidential primaries, Secretary of State William F. Galvin said on Monday. Galvin said he expects more than 600,000 voters to cast ballots in the Democratic primary, and more than 400,000 to weigh in on the GOP race. In 2020, roughly 1.7 million voters cast ballots; in 2016, more than 1.8 million voted.

Here’s what to watch for as returns come in.

On the GOP side, it’s do-or-die for Haley

Tuesday is a particularly essential day for Haley, who is under pressure to show her campaign has momentum if she is to continue it. Just this past weekend, Haley won her first primary contest, in Washington, D.C. Still, polls show Trump is expected to dominate the states in play on Tuesday, victories that could help him all but sew up the nomination this week.

The former president may be toxic in a general election in Massachusetts, but he performs well among Republicans here. He dominated the GOP primaries here in 2016 and 2020, and a Suffolk University poll last month showed Trump claiming 55 percent of support from likely GOP primary voters to Haley’s 38 percent.

Just 40 Republican delegates are up for grabs in Massachusetts, of the 854 available on Tuesday. But this educated, wealthy state — where nearly two thirds of voters are independent and can vote in either primary — could prove fertile ground for Haley, whose modest campaign successes have been powered by Democrats and independents in open-primary states such as New Hampshire.

Since the beginning of the year, Galvin said, more than 15,000 Massachusetts Democrats have changed their registration to Republican or unenrolled, a switch that allows them to cast votes in the GOP primary on Tuesday. That shift — which Galvin called significant — could provide a boost for Haley. Just this weekend, Haley held a campaign event in Needham, telling supporters to “keep the faith.”

Still, Haley could leave Tuesday with none of Massachusetts’s Republican delegates. Under state party rules, if Trump crests 50 percent of the vote, he will take all the delegates. If no candidate hits that threshold, delegates are awarded proportionately to anyone who wins 10 percent or more of the vote.

On the left, an enthusiasm test for Biden

Biden is expected to win Massachusetts’ Democratic primary Tuesday without much trouble, and Democrats are likely to carry this reliably blue state in this fall’s general election, too. But the primary returns here could nonetheless offer important insights about enthusiasm levels for the incumbent president among Democratic voters.

Biden is already facing rebukes from many on the left, who have criticized his support for Israel in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Last month, Biden won Michigan’s primary handily but still lost more than 100,000 votes to “uncommitted,” a measure of discontent among the electorate there.

At a march this weekend in Cambridge, demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war encouraged voters to select the “no preference” option on the Democratic ballot here to show they oppose Biden’s handling of the conflict. The president’s showing, particularly in the liberal parts of the state around Boston, could offer early warning signs about progressive dissatisfaction with his administration.

Author Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips will also appear on the Democratic ballot.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.