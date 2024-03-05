New Hampshire State Police backtrack after saying arrestee’s name wouldn’t be released

While the announcement’s restraint reflected evolving notions of what information should be withheld from public disclosure to protect those impacted by crime, it also implicated a clear-cut mandate for government transparency.

“The name of the suspect in this case will not be released,” the announcement said, citing “efforts to protect the privacy and identity of the victim.”

New Hampshire State Police included an unusual line in a news release Monday morning about their recent arrest of a man accused of impersonating them and stalking a female resident of Salisbury.

Under state law, the identity of an adult who has been arrested is a matter of public record. Police cannot arrest someone then keep it secret.

Advertisement

When asked by The Boston Globe to identify the suspect in this case, a spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Police said the arrestee was Jerry Williams, 46, of Salisbury.

The spokesperson did not respond to questions about the legal basis for the initial statement that Williams’ name wouldn’t be released. Nor did a spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Safety. But the police updated their release late Monday afternoon to identify Williams by name.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Gregory V. Sullivan, president of the New England First Amendment Coalition, said he’s never seen police issue a statement quite like the original one in this case.

“I don’t think it was particularly judicious for the state police to issue this particular news release,” he said.

Sullivan said police need to take a case-by-case approach to protect victims. They can, for example, redact victims’ names from public records. “But that does not include the name of the person arrested,” he said.

Amanda Grady Sexton, public affairs director for the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, said she too had never before seen a police news release withhold a defendant’s name to protect a victim.

Advertisement

“There may be circumstances where this is appropriate,” she said, suggesting some circumstances may warrant refraining from sending a news release at all.

“However,” she added, “there should be specific policies in place that drive this decision making.”

Sexton said publicly identifying crime victims, even indirectly, can inflict further suffering, so it’s “critical” for police to protect victims’ identities and communicate with consistency.

Troopers responded on Feb. 25 to a home in Salisbury after a female reported receiving text messages from someone who claimed to be a State Police captain, according to the news release.

The person, later identified as Williams, was trying to get information from the victim and said she and her house were being monitored, police said. His texts allegedly included details that led her to believe he was actively watching her while messaging her, and the victim told police her security camera showed a person looking in her window.

Trooper Tyler Griffin investigated, “quickly” identified the suspect, and got an arrest warrant, according to the release. Williams faces charges of felony false personation, misdemeanor stalking and harassment, and criminal trespass and loitering/prowling.

Efforts to reach Williams for comment were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.