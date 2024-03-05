Newton, N.H., man arrested for alleged sex assault, child endangerment

He was arrested after “an extensive investigation” involving the sheriff’s office, police in Newton and Sandown, and the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the statement said.

John Bird, 67, was placed into custody Monday on 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 17 counts of felonious sexual assault, and 10 counts each of indecent exposure and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

A Newton, N.H. man was arrested Monday on a host of sexual assault and child endangerment charges, authorities said.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues,” officials said. “The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Child Advocacy Center of Rockingham County with this investigation.”

John Bird. Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

Major Christopher Bashaw of the sheriff’s office told WMUR-TV that authorities are currently aware of two alleged victims in connection with the case, both juveniles. Bashaw didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

It wasn’t known if Bird had hired a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. Arraignment information for Bird wasn’t immediately available.

