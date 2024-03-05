Providence Flea secures new home for summer as former location is set to be sold to condo developer

The popular flea market had been operating for a decade on Sundays on a strip of state-owned riverfront land on South Water Street. The property is part of the former Interstate 195 land that a state commission has been selling off, parcel by parcel.

The Flea will be relocating just a stone’s throw away to the other side of the Providence River in the 195 District Park.

PROVIDENCE — After losing a bidding war to buy its longtime location on South Water Street, the Providence Flea has a new home for its artisan market ahead of the summer season.

The flea market put in a bid to buy the land last year, with a proposal to build an open-air pavilion to keep the flea market outside during more seasons. Supporters came out in droves to urge the 195 Commission to select the Flea’s bid, but the commission selected a developer that plans to build a six-story building with family-sized condominiums.

It wasn’t initially clear where the flea market would go after its eviction. Owner Maria Tocco said she was even talking to two other cities about relocating outside of Providence.

But after coming to an agreement with the 195 Commission, the artisan market will open for the summer in the park along Peck Street, behind where the Guild beer garden currently operates. The Flea is paying $450 per Sunday for a total of $7,200 for the season, according to a copy of the agreement, the same rent it paid at the prior location.

“I wanted to keep the market together and as close as possible” to the former location, Tocco said. “The vendors expressed that they love being downtown in the summer.” Those who show up to the old location on South Water Street will be able to see that the the market moved across the river, she noted.

Tocco said about 75 vendors will set up on the walkway along Peck Street and along the west side of the river. She said the first season will be a trial run.

The park is also expected to soon be home to a new indoor food and beverage pavilion with Seven Stars Bakery and the Guild as operators.

The summer season of the Providence Flea will begin Sunday, June 2, and will run on Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. until Sept. 15. The market operates indoors at 10 Sims Avenue during the other seasons. The indoor market runs until May 5.









