Rhode Island man charged with setting off explosives in Hopkinton, R.I.

Officers responded to calls Sunday afternoon, “but we didn’t know exactly where the explosion came from,” Carrier said.

The police department received more than 100 calls on Sunday from residents in the Ashaway, Westerly, and Richmond areas reporting “this very very large explosion,” Carrier said. “It was so large that it was heard two to three towns over from where it was detonated, so that was quite concerning.”

A 20-year-old man from Hopkinton, R.I., was arrested on Sundayfor detonating large explosives, according to Hopkinton Police Chief Mark Carrier.

The fire department was eventually able to pinpoint the address: 34 Clark Falls Road. Officers arrived and interviewed several individuals, and 20-year-old Daniel J. Bill admitted that he detonated a device, Carrier said.

Bill was taken into custody and charged with one felony count for setting off an explosive device. He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace and released on $1,000 personal recognizance. He will return to court in April, Carrier said.

The type of explosive that was detonated is still being investigated, but Bill told police he was shooting off Tannerite, “which is a legally purchased substance that you use on a shooting range, that you detonate by shooting it,” Carrier said.

The explosive is sold at gun stores and some sporting goods stores.

“But if you read the manufacturers’ recommendations on how to use that product, I’m sure we wouldn’t have gotten 100 phone calls in a short period of time,” Carrier said.

Hopkinton police called the State Fire Marshal and Bomb Squad to help respond to the scene and assist with the investigation.

Carrier said there were at least two confirmed explosions on Sunday afternoon, and possibly a third.

“I think the explosions got progressively louder, and the last one we have reports of buildings shaking nearby,” Carrier said.

There were no injuries, but the high volume of calls briefly “jammed up” the department’s phone lines, Carrier said.

“It was more of a nuisance call for us,” he said.

