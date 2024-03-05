R.I. Senate unveils package of 25 health care bills

The package, dubbed The Rhode Island HEALTH Initiative (Holistic Enhancement and Access Legislation for Total Health), focuses on four areas of the health care system: Consumer protection, provider availability and care quality, cost containment, and health system financial stability.

PROVIDENCE — Senate leaders on Tuesday unveiled a package of 25 health care bills as Rhode Islanders face rising costs, shortages of primary care doctors and other staff, low reimbursement rates, and the proposed sale of two community hospitals .

“Few issues are as important as health care, and right now our health care system is in critical condition,” Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio said. “Health care absolutely must be accessible and affordable for all Rhode Islanders. But for too many people in our state, care is too expensive or too difficult to get.”

Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, noted that many health care providers are feeling “enormous strain,” including community hospitals such as Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, which is in his legislative district.

Senator Alana M. DiMario, a Narragansett Democrat, said that as a licensed mental health counselor, she sees many patients struggle to navigate the health care system. “It’s more than just the cost – it is the obstacles they too often face in terms transparency and predictability,” she said. “That is why we have focused on consumer protections as a pillar of this initiative.”

Five of the bills address consumer protection matters, including medical debt. For example:

Under a bill sponsored by Senator Mark P. McKenney, a Warwick Democrat, the state would use federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase medical debt “for pennies on the dollar,” and then eliminate that debt for eligible Rhode Islanders. Similar measures have been taken in Connecticut, New York City, and Cook County, Illinois, Senate leaders said.

Under a bill sponsored by Senator Melissa A. Murray, a Woonsocket Democrat, the state would prohibit debt collectors from reporting all medical debt to credit bureaus. The legislation also would set rules for communication with consumers, addresses false and misleading representation by debt collectors, and prohibits collections during insurance appeals.

Also, under a bill sponsored by Senator Pamela J. Lauria, a Barrington Democrat, the state would require all hospitals to screen uninsured patients for Medicaid, Medicare, and other financial assistance programs. The bill would require hospitals to hold all invoices and claims until 30 days after discharge for the purposes of application review and determination.

Two of the bills aim to provide enhanced training and retention of primary care doctors.

Under a bill sponsored by Lauria, the state would provide $895,000 to fund a four-year scholarship program for primary care doctors, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants. Recipients would either remain in Rhode Island after medical school, or return to Rhode Island after residency training in family medicine, pediatrics, or general internal medicine, to practice primary care for eight years.

Five of the bills would have Rhode Island join or adopt interstate compacts for licensing in various professions.

For example, under a bill sponsored by DiMario, the state would become one of the founding states in a social work interstate licensure compact. The bills aims to provide increased access to mental health support for Rhode Island residents, and increased work options for Rhode Island social workers.

Four of the bills are intended to contain health care costs.

For example, under a bill sponsored by DiMario, the state would create a drug affordability commission that would determine whether the cost of a drug under review is affordable. If it concludes the cost in Rhode Island is not affordable, the commission would have the power establish a cost or payment rate for the drug by which all state programs, local governments, state-licensed commercial health plans, state-licensed pharmacies, wholesalers and distributors must abide.

Also, a bill sponsored by Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, a North Smithfield Republican, would codify Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services rules that require hospitals to publish pricing information in two formats: a consumer-friendly list of 300 “shoppable services,” plus a comprehensive machine-readable file for all items and services. “Placing this sunshine requirement into statute will help people understand and reduce costs,” Senate leaders said.

Four pieces of legislation are aimed at health system financial stability.

For example, a bill sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Ryan W. Pearson, a Cumberland Democrat, would require the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner to conduct a rate review of primary care rates in the state.

Debra Hurwitz, executive director of the Care Transformation Collaborative of Rhode Island, said her group has launched a Primary Care Workforce Task Force to develop solutions to the state health care workforce crisis.

And, she said, “The Rhode Island HEALTH Initiative includes key efforts identified by our Task Force to bolster the workforce including: scholarships for primary care trainees – future physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants – and enhancing the curriculum and increasing the capacity for clinical training sites so that more primary care providers can be trained here in Rhode Island.”

When asked for comment on the Senate bills, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, said, “I congratulate the Senate on the hard work that is reflected in this health care package. Once the Senate reviews and approves the legislation, the House will be certain to give careful consideration to all the bills.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.