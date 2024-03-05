Senator: Don’t spend millions to expand St. Mary’s Home for Children before problems are fixed

The investigation began last spring, after a teenager at St. Mary’s nearly died from an overdose. The state Department of Children, Youth, and Families, which was also investigating problems at St. Mary’s, stopped sending children there in November after a boy running away from the facility was run over and seriously injured.

Senator Louis P. DiPalma referenced a blistering report by the Office of the Child Advocate that found abuse, neglect, understaffing, and “evidence of countless violations of state law, licensing regulations and internal policies” during an eight-month investigation at the residential treatment facility in North Providence.

PROVIDENCE — The state should stop spending on an $11 million expansion at St. Mary’s Home for Children until the nonprofit fixes major issues with how it cares for Rhode Island’s most vulnerable children, the Senate Finance Committee chairman recommended Tuesday.

“There are significant issues, I’m not sugarcoating it... I’m not quite certain of the future of St. Mary’s,” DiPalma told DCYF Director Ashley Deckert during a hearing Tuesday. “Given the turmoil and the challenges facing St. Mary’s, I’m going to recommend ... we should not spend another penny. I don’t know how we can move forward on this.”

Despite the child advocate’s findings and DCYF’s decision to stop sending children to St. Mary’s, the state has been moving forward with an $11 million expansion to increase the number of psychiatric beds from 14 to 26, and increase the total capacity to 51 children. The project is paid for with federal pandemic funding and competitive bidding for the design, build, and operation of a 12-bed psychiatric residential facility at St. Mary’s was waived.

Deckert told the committee the state has so far spent $2.1 million on the project, which was expected to break ground at the end of this month.

However, unlike the construction project, there’s no timeline for when DCYF will agree that St. Mary’s is ready to take in more children.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 1877 as an orphanage within the Episcopal diocese, offers residential services at its campus in North Providence, along with outpatient services for children, adults, and families impacted by sexual abuse and exploitation, and a residential and day school for children with various learning, emotional, and behavioral challenges.

The North Providence police were called to St. Mary’s more than 300 times in the past two years, mainly for children as young as 8 running away, according to a Globe investigation. Neighbors said they’ve seen children fleeing the facility frequently, with some asking for help.

“I hope you’ll agree to the expansion only after all the issues are resolved,” Chris Loranger, one of the neighbors, told the committee. He spoke about the “heartwrenching” report by the child advocate’s office, which included reports of sexual and physical abuse, runaways, and a motorcycle group doing security. “Let’s get St. Mary’s fixed before we spend more money.”

DCYF has paid St. Mary’s millions of dollars to house and care for children since 2019. There are still 17 children there.

Deckert told the Finance Committee that her staff is regularly monitoring St. Mary’s progress and working with the new interim CEO and board of directors.

Senator Jonathon Acosta pointed out that the state is investing resources into St. Mary’s — from the no-bid on the expansion to continuous oversight of its operations — and he wanted to know why the money was going into a private entity.

“What was the calculus that went into, we’re going to prop up a failing entity?” Acosta said.

Deckert said similar treatment facilities are private, not state-owned.

Senator Samuel Zurier recalled Deckert’s statements to the members of the House Oversight Committee in January that St. Mary’s was a “too big to fail situation.”

Rhode Island doesn’t have enough beds for children needing a psychiatric residential facility; many are placed in out-of-state facilities.

“I’d like to see a system where prevention is so strong that we don’t need that level of treatment,” Deckert said. “I believe we’re better served by figuring out system of care that actually addresses issues and gets youth into the least restrictive setting.”

Several miles away, St. Mary’s interim CEO, Charles A. Montorio-Archer, stood before the North Providence Town Council Tuesday and talked about the work he’s done so far.

“We are really pleased with the progress we’re making,” Montorio-Archer told the council. “We’re reimagining the St. Mary’s experience. There’s still good happening at St. Mary’s.”

Montorio-Archer said the facility has hired a compliance officer and made some other changes. He said there needed to be an education campaign with the community about the work that St. Mary’s does. He said he was open to having a community forum, but “not to expound on the past.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.