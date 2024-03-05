Voters take to polls in Mass., other states on Super Tuesday. Follow live updates.

Democratic President Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump hope to amass a string of victories that will help them move beyond the primaries and focus on their expected general election rematch, while Nikki Haley will seek to stay competitive in Republican contests amid long odds.

Voters are heading to the polls in Massachusetts and more than a dozen other states in the largest day of voting of the year outside of the November election.

March 5, 2024

How Republicans are voting in Portland, Maine — 5:52 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Republican voter Barbara Tracy said she was supporting Nikki Haley even though Haley’s an underdog.

“Donald Trump’s volatility scares me,” the 59-year-old paralegal said. “I think he’s a great candidate for us fiscally. But in all of the other areas I’m a little nervous.”

Lucie Tardif, a 67-year-old retiree, had no such qualms about Trump. She said she doesn’t always like the bombastic things that come from Trump’s mouth, but that didn’t prevent her from supporting the former president.

“I wish he’d keep his trap shut every once in a while, but I thought he was a really good president. And that’s what matters to me,” Tardif said.”He did what he said he was going to do. And I really like that.”

‘I feel like life was better’ when Trump was in office, Weymouth voter says — 5:25 p.m.

By Alexa Coultoff and Maddie Khaw, Globe correspondents

Polls indicate that former president Donald Trump is likely to win Massachusetts, as he did in the 2016 and 2020 presidential primaries. Among his supporters is Jennifer Matthews, a Weymouth salon owner, who voted for Trump on Tuesday morning, as well as in the last two general elections. But she stressed that she isn’t “one of those far-right crazy people.”

But when Trump was in office, “I just feel like life was better,” she said.

Matthews, 45, said she’s worried about border security and inflation. She added that gas prices and taxes have climbed too high, and filling up half a cart at the grocery store causes a bigger dent in her wallet than it used to.

She recalled taking items from her grocery cart after seeing the price tag at the checkout counter. It wasn’t like that before, she said, and it shouldn’t be like that moving forward.

“I think this election’s gonna bring out the worst in people,” Matthews said. “We’re at a very sad, emotional time right now, and I think there’s a lot of emotions involved.”

Jimmy Chiles, 64, of North Andover said he believes Trump is the only politician that’s “got my back.”

“This country is a business. You vote for a businessman [to run it], and Trump is a businessman,” said Chiles, a registered Republican.

Kim Ryan, a Republican from North Andover, said she voted for Trump on Tuesday because she believes he’ll make the world more “peaceful.”

She added: “I don’t have to like him, I don’t have to love him. But I like his policies.”

Hundreds of miles above Earth, two astronauts cast their votes — 5:20 p.m.

By the Associated Press

Aboard the International Space Station, two NASA astronauts performed their civic duty.

Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara confirmed they had cast their celestial ballots in posts on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Being in space didn’t stop (O’Hara) and I from voting. Go vote today!” Moghbeli wrote.

According to NASA’s website, after an astronaut fills out an electronic absentee ballot aboard the space station, the encrypted document goes through a tracking and data relay satellite to a ground antenna at the White Sands Complex in New Mexico.

From there, the ballot is sent to the Mission Control Center in Houston and forwarded to the county clerk’s office.

Emergency robocalls correct voting misinformation in North Carolina — 5:05 p.m.

By the Associated Press

North Carolina officials activated emergency robocalls Tuesday to correct misinformation from a country music radio station serving a western part of the state in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

State Board of Elections spokesperson Patrick Gannon said WKYK, based in Burnsville, North Carolina, reported incorrectly that voting precincts had closed. It said that residents around Yancey County, population 18,000, would have to vote instead at the county board of elections office.

Gannon said the false information appeared “to be an honest, but unfortunate, mistake.”

Within 30 minutes of the radio report, the county’s emergency management office used a subscription-based public safety mass messaging system to issue accurate voting instructions.

WKYK did not immediately respond to a voice message from The Associated Press seeking more information.

An ex-Biden supporter votes ‘no preference’ over Israel-Hamas war stance — 5:00 p.m.

By the Associated Press

In Boston, Marwa Osman, a 35-year-old content creator, says she voted “no preference” to protest President Joe Biden’s policy toward the Israel-Hamas war. Osman opposes sending any U.S. aid to Israel and wants the president to support a full ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

“We supported Biden from the beginning and kind of feel betrayed by him,” she said.

If the administration doesn’t change its policy toward the war, Osman says she is considering sitting out the November election.

“I’ll probably not vote or vote for an independent party,” she said. “I just cannot have my vote in good conscience go to something that is aiding to kill innocent civilians.”

For Iowa Democrats, a break from tradition — 4:40 p.m.

By the Associated Press

For Democrats in Iowa, this year’s Super Tuesday is a break from five decades of tradition in how the state gets its say in helping determine the presidential nominee.

For 2024, the state party had to reapproach its caucuses. They’re the one-night spectacle in which community members publicly signal their support for a candidate.

This year, Iowa Democrats have quietly filled in the bubble for Biden or one of his long-shot competitors and slipped the forms into the mailbox. More than 19,000 ballots were requested, according to the party, and roughly 13,000 had been received as of Tuesday morning.

National Democrats reshuffled the primary calendar to prioritize more diverse states than Iowa. The change pushed Iowa from its leadoff position and back to Super Tuesday.

Mass. voters share views of country, and politics, as they cast Super Tuesday ballots — 4:25 p.m.

By Alexa Coultoff and Maddie Khaw, Globe Correspondents

Massachusetts voters expressed a range of views about the state of the country and its politics Tuesday as they cast their ballots in the so-called Super Tuesday presidential primary election on damp and cloudy morning.

Here’s what voters said as they headed to the polls.

Steve Swanson got his ballot to vote on Super Tuesday at Franklin High School. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Super Tuesday is do-or-die for Haley — 4:15 p.m.

By Emma Platoff and Matt Stout, Globe Staff

Tuesday is a particularly essential day for Haley, who is under pressure to show her campaign has momentum if she is to continue it.

Just this past weekend, Haley won her first primary contest, in Washington, D.C. Still, polls show Trump is expected to dominate the states in play on Tuesday, victories that could help him all but sew up the nomination this week.

Vermont is set up to be the one state Nikki Haley could beat Trump. And yet. | Analysis — 4:00 p.m.

By James Pindell, Globe Staff

The Haley campaign may see an opportunity in Vermont since she spent part of her Sunday campaigning in South Burlington, drawing 500 people to a rally there. And yet, the only survey of the state’s voters suggests that Trump is leading Haley 61 percent to 31 percent.

“Vermont is a different place,” said Vermont Republican chair Paul Dame. “If she cannot win in Vermont, then where can she?”

What to know about Super Tuesday in Mass. — 3:40 p.m.

By Maddie Khaw, Globe Correspondent

More than a third of all delegates are on the table this Super Tuesday. In Massachusetts, there are 40 Republican delegates and 92 Democratic delegates at stake.

