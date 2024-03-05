Trump, Biden win Massachusetts primaries as they dominate Super Tuesday contests

With results still coming in Tuesday, Trump had a sizable lead over rival Nikki Haley, raising questions about whether she would earn enough support to win any GOP delegates in the state.

President Biden and former president Donald Trump won their respective presidential primary contests in Massachusetts Tuesday, the Associated Press projected, cementing the path for each to the party nomination and moving the country ever closer to a rematch presidential election many voters look upon with dread.

Follow live updates on Super Tuesday. Plus, track live results on the Democratic and Republican races in Massachusetts, and all of the Democratic and Republican primary contests across the United States.

With more than a dozen states voting in presidential primary contests, and more than one-third of all delegates at stake, Super Tuesday offered a late, long-shot opportunity for candidates such as Haley to reshape the race. But in Massachusetts and elsewhere, Biden and Trump dominated their respective contests, and voters trudged through the damp and gray toward increasingly predictable conclusions.

Massachusetts voters’ tempered enthusiasm for their choices, combined with minimal suspense about this week’s results, were on clear display Tuesday as residents cast their ballots across the state. State officials were projecting significantly lower turnout this year than in the last two presidential primaries here, when crowded and more heavily contested races drove people to the ballot box. And in interviews at their polling places, many voters expressed disillusionment with how the general election is shaping up.

Trump and Biden are both “horrible choices,” said Lori Glover, 57, who cast her vote for Haley at the Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury.

Glover said there isn’t one specific issue she feels passionate about — she just “wants a sane person in office.”

Of her vote for Haley, she noted: “I don’t know if there’s a chance or if it’s worth it at all, but I hope it is.”

In Reading, 48-year-old Republican James Dudley called this election “a sad state of affairs.” Dudley, who is no fan of Trump, said he opted for the “no preference” option on his GOP ballot, and likely will again in November.

“It kind of sucks,” Dudley said. “I wish I had something more poetic for you.”

Reliably blue Massachusetts is unlikely to draw much interest in this fall’s general election. But Tuesday’s primary results here nonetheless illuminated the trends that could animate the race come November, as progressive Democrats and moderate Republicans showed they are dissatisfied with their party’s likely nominees.

On the GOP side, Massachusetts — and the other New England states casting ballots Tuesday — was a friendlier forum for Haley, whose best outcomes so far have come in open-primary states where independent voters can cast ballots in the GOP primary. As part of a swing through New England last weekend, Haley told voters in Needham to “keep the faith.”

Bill McCarthy brought his grandson Colson Gallagher to vote on the Super Tuesday election at the North Andover High School. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Even as they cast ballots for her Tuesday, a number of Haley supporters were clear-eyed about how unlikely it is that she will make it to the general election.

Carlo Bacci, an unenrolled voter and a member of Reading’s select board, said he voted for Haley on Tuesday, but is torn over how he’d vote between Biden and Trump should they both, as expected, be the choices in the general election.

“Who’s going to do the least amount of damage in four years? That’s going to be the sentiment,” Bacci said. “I know that Trump’s bad for the country. I think Biden’s worse.”

But as the GOP candidates awaited final results Tuesday evening, it was unclear whether Haley would draw enough support to earn any of Massachusetts’ 40 Republican delegates. Under state party rules, if a candidate exceeds 50 percent of the vote in the GOP primary, he or she carries all of the state’s delegates. If no candidate hits that threshold, delegates are awarded proportionately to anyone who wins 10 percent or more of the vote.

Much like in the rest of the country, Trump supporters in Massachusetts were enthusiastic about casting their ballots for the former president. Several supporters said the last few years of Biden’s presidency have only firmed up their support for Trump.

Frank Ainslie, 76, said he was “adamant” about voting for Trump, and he feels the country is in “very poor shape” under its current leadership.

“[Trump is] the thing that we need to put America back together,” said Ainslie, a registered Republican. “I’m fed up with the Democrats.”

Many were motivated by concerns about immigration at the country’s southern border, which polls show is the top issue for GOP voters across the country, even in states far from the US-Mexico border.

“We have all these illegal immigrants coming in, and there’s no place for these people to go,” said Bill Vaccari, a 51-year-old Reading Republican who cast immigration as a problem of Democrats’ making.

“I have nothing against any citizens coming here legally,” he said. “They’re just too many, and it’s unfair the burden it’s putting on the cities.”

For Democrats, meanwhile, Tuesday’s results could offer a gauge of the base’s enthusiasm for Biden, who has faced criticism from many on the left for his ongoing support for Israel in the conflict in Gaza. At a march last weekend in Cambridge, demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war encouraged voters to select the “no preference” option on the Democratic ballot here to show they oppose Biden’s handling of the conflict.

Biden was set to win a decisive victory here over author Marianne Williamson and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, who are also on the Democratic ballot. But as results continued to come in Tuesday, a notable slice of the vote went to “no preference,” in an indication of dissatisfaction with the president among liberal voters here.

That spirit was on full display earlier Tuesday in Jamaica Plain, one of the more progressive corners of Boston, where a number of Democrats voted “no preference” on Tuesday.

“It’s important to send a message to Joe Biden and the Democrats that we need a permanent cease-fire,” said Brooks Winner, 35, who voted at the polling place at Margarita Muñiz Academy in Jamaica Plain.

Winner said he still plans to vote for Biden in November. “I’ve seen a lot of people say Trump is worse than Biden, and I tend to agree with that, but this is a way to send a message.”

For other Democrats, casting a ballot for Biden on Tuesday was an easy choice. Ellen Burns, of North Andover, framed the likely general election between Biden and Trump as a choice between a “good man and a bad man.”

Burns said she frets about the potential fallout should Trump lose.

“If he doesn’t get in, I’m afraid there’ll be a civil war,” she said.

And if Trump does win? Burns, 69, paused. “I’m afraid of a lot.”

Samantha J. Gross of the Globe staff and Globe correspondents Alexa Coultoff and Maddie Khaw contributed to this report.

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.