Two female victims injured in Worcester shooting

Officers responded at 3:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting near 1 Lisbon St. and arrived there to find the victims, Sean Murtha, a Worcester police spokesperson, said in an email.

The shooting is under investigation. The extent of the victims’ injuries was unclear late Tuesday afternoon. No further information was immediately available.

