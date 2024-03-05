fb-pixelTwo female victims injured in Worcester shooting - The Boston Globe Skip to main content

Two female victims injured in Worcester shooting

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Staff,Updated March 5, 2024, 50 minutes ago

Two female victims were injured in a Worcester shooting Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded at 3:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting near 1 Lisbon St. and arrived there to find the victims, Sean Murtha, a Worcester police spokesperson, said in an email.

The shooting is under investigation. The extent of the victims’ injuries was unclear late Tuesday afternoon. No further information was immediately available.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.

