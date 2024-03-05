See full Super Tuesday Democratic primary results

Fifteen states are holding presidential primary elections or caucuses on so-called Super Tuesday, including Massachusetts. Browse the charts below and get links to town-by-town results for each state.
Massachusetts (full results)
Alabama (full results)
Arkansas (full results)
California (full results)
Colorado (full results)
Maine (full results)
Minnesota (full results)
North Carolina (full results)
Oklahoma (full results)
Tennessee (full results)
Texas (full results)
Utah (full results)
Virginia (full results)
Vermont (full results)
