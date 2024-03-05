fb-pixelFull Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary election results Skip to main content

See full Super Tuesday Democratic primary results

By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated March 5, 2024, 1 hour ago

Fifteen states are holding presidential primary elections or caucuses on so-called Super Tuesday, including Massachusetts. Browse the charts below and get links to town-by-town results for each state.

Massachusetts (full results)

Alabama (full results)

Arkansas (full results)

California (full results)

Colorado (full results)

Maine (full results)

Minnesota (full results)

North Carolina (full results)

Oklahoma (full results)

Tennessee (full results)

Texas (full results)

Virginia (full results)

Vermont (full results)


