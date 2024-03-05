fb-pixelFull Super Tuesday presidential primary election results Skip to main content

See full Super Tuesday election results

By Christina Prignano Globe Staff,Updated March 5, 2024, 28 minutes ago
2024 election illoRyan Huddle

Fifteen states are holding presidential primary elections on so-called Super Tuesday, including Massachusetts. Browse the charts below and get links to town-by-town results for each state.

Republican races

Massachusetts (full results)

Alabama (full results)

Alaska (full results)

Arkansas (full results)

California (full results)

Colorado (full results)

Maine (full results)

Minnesota (full results)

North Carolina (full results)

Oklahoma (full results)

Tennessee (full results)

Texas (full results)

Virginia (full results)

Vermont (full results)


Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.

Boston Globe Today