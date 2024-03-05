See full Super Tuesday election results

Fifteen states are holding presidential primary elections on so-called Super Tuesday, including Massachusetts. Browse the charts below and get links to town-by-town results for each state.
Republican races
Massachusetts (full results)
Alabama (full results)
Alaska (full results)
Arkansas (full results)
California (full results)
Colorado (full results)
Maine (full results)
Minnesota (full results)
North Carolina (full results)
Oklahoma (full results)
Tennessee (full results)
Texas (full results)
Utah (full results)
Virginia (full results)
Vermont (full results)
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano.