Trump romps through Super Tuesday states, defeating Haley from Mass. to N.C.

And while Tuesday would not provide enough delegates for Trump to mathematically clinch the nomination — that could come as soon as next week — he was set to treat the night as a crowning moment, his victory party held not in a state that was actually voting but at his opulent Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla.

On a day seen widely as a possible last stand for Haley — and for the idea of Republican opposition to Trump generally — the former president dominated the polls across the country, running up margins among GOP voters in blue states such as Massachusetts, purple states like Virginia, and deep red states like Oklahoma, according to projections by the Associated Press.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Former president Donald Trump barreled toward the GOP nomination on Tuesday as voters in 15 states went to the polls and handed him victory after victory over former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley.

(In the Democratic primaries, President Biden was declared the winner in 10 states, including North Carolina and Massachusetts.)

The results in the Republican race in North Carolina, a state Trump won by just 1.3 percent of the vote in 2020, underscore just how thoroughly he has come to shape a party he cannonballed into eight years ago. He handily beat Haley here, according to the Associated Press, despite the state’s relatively high population of college-educated voters — a stronghold for Haley elsewhere — while other signs of his influence were clear further down ballot.

North Carolina Republicans nominated their current Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, a controversial candidate who has pushed for abortion bans without exceptions for rape and incest, reportedly made antisemitic comments, and said that men, not women, should lead, according to a projection by the Associated Press.

Trump endorsed him on Saturday at a raucous campaign rally where he called Robinson “Martin Luther King on steroids.” That victory could make it harder for Republicans, who control the state Legislature and both Senate seats, to win back the governorship, which has been held for eight years by the term-limited Roy Cooper, a moderate Democrat.

A flood of Trump-supporting Republicans are vying for the state’s newly redrawn congressional seats, while a more traditional Republican, Representative Patrick McHenry, has decided not to seek reelection.

“It speaks to the complete Trumpification of the Republican Party, and you’ll see that statewide,” said Steven Greene, a professor of political science at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. “You’ll see the most Trump-aligned, most conservative, combative, culture-war candidates be the ones who prevail.”

And beyond the elections here on Tuesday, Trump has thrown his support behind two North Carolina Republicans — the state GOP chair Michael Whatley and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, who grew up in the state and has mulled seeking a US Senate seat here — to run the Republican National Committee, which would bind the official party apparatus tightly to his campaign and give him even more control over the party.

Whatley is beloved by North Carolina Republicans who praise his efforts to shore up “election integrity” by hiring hundreds of attorneys and working on efforts to protect people’s ballots. Democrats, meanwhile, have criticized the way he has echoed Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election being stolen.

“These are things we should be doing across the nation,” said Kyshia Brassington, a Republican National Committewoman for North Carolina and one of 168 party insiders who will vote for the RNC chair later this week.

Brassington said she was initially hesitant about Lara Trump’s bid to be cochair, because she “wasn’t sure about the depth of long-term political knowledge.” But she said she warmed to her candidacy after Lara Trump sent a “fantastic” letter about her plans to the RNC’s members.

The college towns and suburbs of North Carolina could, however, hold the same warning signs that flashed for Trump in Michigan and South Carolina. There, Trump has shown some weakness with moderate Republicans, particularly in urban and suburban areas where Haley has tended to post her biggest showings. His campaign has betrayed little concern about those lost voters, with Trump even going so far as to say that donors to Haley’s campaign should be “permanently barred” from his political movement.

Kristen Soltis Anderson, a Republican pollster, said it is too soon to read much into the primary results for hints about how Trump or Biden might do in a general election — although Trump’s rhetoric about the voters who haven’t supported him in the primaries could yet make a difference.

“The only lingering question is whether Trump will get out of his own way and allow the GOP to reunify or if he will keep picking at the scab and refuse to let the party heal,” said Soltis Anderson. “Comments like saying people who donate to Haley are banned, or ‘we don’t need their votes’-type rhetoric is silly and counterproductive.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her @jessbidgood.