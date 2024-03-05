US Representative Steve Womack aims to fend off primary challenge from Arkansas state lawmaker

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack faces a longshot challenge in Tuesday’s Arkansas primary from a state legislator who has cited the messy fight over House speaker last year as a reason for challenging the incumbent.

Womack, 67, faces state Sen. Clint Penzo in the GOP primary for northwest Arkansas' 3rd Congressional District, and is the only one of the state's four House members facing a primary challenge. The winner of Tuesday's race will face Democrat Cailin Draper in November.

Womack was first elected to the seat in 2010 and is a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. Penzo has served in the state Senate since 2023 and served two terms in the Arkansas House before that.