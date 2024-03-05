Vermont is set up to be the one state Nikki Haley could beat Trump. And yet.

It is the least religious state in the nation. Independents and Democrats can vote along with Republicans in the Republican primary. There is same-day voter registration. The state Republican Party is led by a chair who issued a statement after Donald Trump entered the 2024 race saying he believed Trump “is part of the past.” The state’s popular Republican governor endorsed her as did a previous Republican governor and she has the backing of many in the state legislature. All of those factors are good for Haley given her performance and the makeup of those who have voted for her in previous contests.

When it comes to the 2024 Republican presidential primary, no other state presents the ideal mix of voters to give former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley a win like Vermont does.

The Haley campaign may see an opportunity since she spent part of her Sunday campaigning in South Burlington, drawing 500 people to a rally there. Time is the most precious commodity for a presidential candidate, especially on the weekend before Super Tuesday when Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, and 12 other states will hold Republican contests.

And yet, despite all of that, the only survey of the state’s voters suggests that Trump is leading Haley 61 percent to 31 percent.

“Vermont is a different place,” said Vermont Republican chair Paul Dame. “If she cannot win in Vermont, then where can she?”

Indeed.

There are 17 delegates at stake in Vermont’s Republican primary on Tuesday. Delegates are shared proportionally for every candidate who gets at least 20 percent of the vote. However, if one candidate gets at least 50 percent of the vote they get all of the delegates.

Based on polling, the calendar of primary dates, and the delegate rules, Trump can clinch the Republican nomination with the necessary delegates in a matter of days. The only place Haley won in the Republican primaries so far is in the District of Columbia over the weekend.

Back in 2016, Vermont was also supposed to vote for someone other than Trump. But they did by two percentage points anyway.

Nikki Haley greeted supporters following a speech at the DoubleTree Hotel on March 3 in South Burlington, Vt. John Tully/Getty

At that time, state Representative Ashley Bartley was in college and working on the Kasich campaign. This year she is among the co-chairs of Haley’s Vermont team.

Bartley said that even though the Haley efforts are all volunteer-based there is significantly more campaign infrastructure than existed for Kasich.

“There are so many more people on board this time,” said Bartley. “This is really our chance to say that we aren’t going to stand for the antics the Trump administration had for the 4 years. Vermont and America deserve more.”

That said, Trump has even more Republican support this time among the party’s rank and file as the leader of the party. In the poll referenced above, 59 percent of Vermont Republican voters said they would be “enthusiastic” if Trump were the Republican nominee for president. Just 11 percent of voters said the same about Haley.

Like Haley, Trump doesn’t have a formal campaign staff. Instead, volunteers organized their own signature-writing campaign to get Trump on the ballot. The Trump campaign has spent nothing on ads in the state and Trump has not campaigned there, something he did do in 2016.

Instead, campaign aides have suggested they are largely focused on the general election at this point and saving money to pump into swing states.

Also helping Trump is an inevitability factor. While some might be excited to vote for Haley or Trump, the truth is that Trump is on a pace to win nearly every primary state and even a big win in Vermont. That might discourage Haley voters.

While the Democratic presidential primary ballot isn’t offering much excitement for voters, Burlington, the state’s largest city, is holding its first open race for mayor in a dozen years and is expected to drive turnout among the famously liberal city. There a Democrat could pick up a city ballot and, if they chose, a separate Republican primary ballot if they wanted to cast a vote for Haley (or against Trump).

While Haley might be looking to Burlington for help, Trump is likely to rely on support from the state’s rural Northeast Kingdom, like Essex, Caledonia, and Orleans counties.

“I would love it if Haley won,” said Bartley, the state representative. “I would put it on my tombstone. Crazier things have happened.”

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.