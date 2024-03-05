America: Melting pot or loaf of white bread?

The notion of America as a uniformly Christian nation (“Christian US concept misreads Founders, historians say,” Page A8, Feb. 18) flies in the face of the longstanding view of the United States as a multicultural society. For more than a century, this country has been viewed as a “melting pot,” a confluence of immigrants from diverse cultures blending together to create a shared American culture. More recently, critics of the melting pot concept proposed a “salad bowl” metaphor to more accurately reflect a heterogeneous society where members retain many of the unique characteristics of their culture while coexisting as Americans.

We can debate whether melting pot or salad bowl is a more fitting description of current American society, but let’s hope future generations will not be left to debate the relative merits of “a loaf of white bread” or a “bowl of cream soup” as metaphors for a Christian American nation.