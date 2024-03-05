After years of transit woes in Mattapan, bus lanes would be welcome

Dedicated bus lanes along Blue Hill Avenue are a win for faster and more reliable bus service in the region and for healthier, thriving communities of color (“A smoother ride coming at last to Blue Hill Ave.,” Page A1, Feb. 29).

For too long, Mattapan’s public transit has suffered, negatively affecting the lives of residents in a neighborhood where 74 percent of the population is Black. Many don’t have the luxury of alternative modes of transportation, so they rely on public transit to get to doctors’ appointments, work, food markets, and the breadth of other resources within and outside of Mattapan.