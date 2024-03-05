Supreme Court keeps the curveballs coming

A fundamental principle of our judicial system is to decide only the case at hand — the case that has been briefed and argued by the parties.

The Supreme Court’s ruling to allow Donald Trump to remain on the Colorado ballot was unanimous but troubling in the variety of opinions that justices expressed ( “Top court agrees on Trump’s eligibility: No part of ruling addresses whether former president committed insurrection,” Page A1, March 5).

Chief Justice John Roberts is famous for having made a baseball analogy in his 2005 Senate confirmation hearing: ”My job is to call balls and strikes and not to pitch or bat.” However, with this case five justices went way beyond what was necessary to allow Trump to remain on the Colorado ballot. By additionally ruling that Congress must act on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits insurrectionists from holding office, their majority opinion effectively said: “Ball four, take your base! And, by the way, we hereby repeal the infield fly rule and declare catcher interference to be legal.”

The court’s three liberal members wrote that deciding a novel question not before the court appears motivated to insulate the court and Trump “from future controversy.”

They wrote that the decision forecloses judicial enforcement. For example, a party being prosecuted by an insurrectionist would be precluded from raising Section 3 as a defense. That specter is particularly alarming given Trump’s declared objective to exact revenge and retribution if elected president again.

John Graham

Concord





Conservative majority has thumb on electoral scale

Once again, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has managed to provide judicial aid and comfort to a former president and his shameless, power-grabbing minions in Congress who, through lies and mayhem, have placed our electoral system and our democracy in jeopardy.

The call for restraint Justice Amy Coney Barrett makes to fellow Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson flies in the face of the lack of restraint she and her fellow right-leaning justices have demonstrated in cherry-picking the language of the Constitution and upending decades of legal precedent. In doing so, they have been furthering the will of a minority in this country, while protecting a former president elected by that minority.

Once again, as it did more than 20 years ago, a majority of the Supreme Court continues, through its decisions and delays, to put its thumb on the electoral scale. The justices have one more chance — in the already needlessly postponed immunity case filed by Donald Trump — to reach a decision that helps preserve our embattled system of government. Should they fail to do so, we the people will pay a high price.

Marilse Rodriguez-Garcia

Belmont





Court won’t help — future of our democracy is up to voters

The Supreme Court decision to hear Donald Trump’s immunity case means it’s doubtful that the Justice Department will hold his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election before the 2024 election is held, and it almost certainly won’t happen before votes start being cast in September (“Trump’s immunity claim will be heard,” Page A1, Feb. 29).

Many constitutional scholars believe that the court will not overrule the decision by the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that whatever immunity Trump had while in office was lost when he left office. However, by waiting till late April to hear oral arguments, the court has all but ensured the case will not be completed before the election.

Since the judicial system is not moving quickly enough to provide the country with some closure on this issue, it will be up to the people of the United States to ensure our democracy continues. The upcoming election is not about who has a D, R, or other party designation next to their name, nor whether you think someone is too old for the job; it’s about wanting to keep our democratic republic intact. So, as Americans mark their ballots in the fall, they must vote for the candidate who will allow our country to continue as a democracy. The alternative is too unthinkable.

Carl Markey

North Chelmsford





Immunity ruling is a slap to all Americans

The Supreme Court’s decision to hear arguments about former president Donald Trump’s position that he is immune from criminal prosecution for actions taken during his disastrous term as president is a slap to all Americans. The court has no basis for relitigating the carefully written Appeals Court decision in the case. What’s more, the decision to hear the appeal on the court’s lackadaisical schedule further solidifies the Roberts court’s image as a partisan player at this critical juncture for American democracy.

Gary Rucinski

Newton





Doesn’t anybody remember Nixon?

“When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”

That claim by former president Richard Nixon, justifying his criminal activity in a 1977 interview with David Frost, has been universally mocked as absurd. It was so legally outrageous that Nixon had never bothered taking his argument to the Supreme Court to rule on his claim.

A three-judge Appeals Court ruled in Donald Trump’s case that a president is not above the law. In any sane world, today’s Supreme Court justices would have just let that decision stand. Instead the court has decided in essence to rule on whether Nixon’s claim of presidential immunity is valid, regardless of the criminality of a president’s actions. We’re in a whole new world.

Paul Shannon

Somerville