Here’s how to survive this ‘deeply weird’ election cycle

When was the last time you talked about politics with an open mind, willing to be changed? If you’re like most people, it’s been awhile. But Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers of the “Pantsuit Politics” podcast want us all to engage in across-the-aisle conversations with compassion.

Called “America’s political therapists,” Holland and Silvers talk with Shirley Leung on this week’s episode of “Say More with Shirley Leung” about how political discussions don’t have to divide us. They can be opportunities to listen in order to understand — especially when we disagree. We should seek to leave conversations knowing each other better, they argue. At Thanksgiving, “Instead of fighting with your brother about his right-wing politics,” Silvers says, “Say something like, isn’t it interesting that we grew up in this house together and we see this so differently? How do you think that happened?”