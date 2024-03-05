Super Tuesday reactions: Is the old Republican Party dead?

CARINE HAJJAR : On a purely practical basis, the answer to whether Nikki Haley should stay in hasn’t changed since she lost New Hampshire. No, Haley doesn’t have a realistic mathematical path to the nomination, and is still undertaking a hugely expensive and arduous campaign. She’s also running the risk of permanently hurting her reputation among Republican Donald Trump supporters the longer she stays in and criticizes him.

Fifteen states and one territory, 1,420 Democratic delegates and 865 Republican ones at stake . With the closing of the last polls on Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump are clearly itching to start their general election battle in earnest. But their easy victories on Tuesday weren’t quite sufficient to clinch their parties’ nominations. Nor did those victories put to rest many questions about what comes next in this epic rematch. We put three of those questions to our writers, and they responded below.

But Haley’s campaign has turned into more than a run for president. It has become a statement to her party and the rest of the country that “America doesn’t do coronations,” as she often tells voters on the trail. It’s an indictment of a Republican establishment that has almost unanimously backed Trump, though many of its members are critical of him behind closed doors. It’s also an indictment of the Joe Biden campaign, which has been inaccessible to voters and unrealistic about the questions being raised about the president’s age. It’s an indictment of a primary process that is going to spit out two major party nominees that the majority of Americans don’t want to see in a reelection.

Advertisement

So, no, it doesn’t technically make sense for Haley to continue running. But nothing in this election makes sense and she’s the only one pointing that out.

Advertisement

JOAN VENNOCHI: It doesn’t make sense to stay in the race, if victory is solely defined by winning the nomination. However, if you want to be on the right side of history – then it does make sense. So many Republicans have caved and folded, rather than stood up to Donald Trump. If Haley is strong enough to resist the pressure, that says something about her. It also says something that it takes a woman to show some spine, when so many Republican men are taking the coward’s path.

SCOT LEHIGH: I hope not. She is running a statement campaign and I think her message is one voters need to hear, particularly as it pertains to Trump. But regardless of whether she decides to fold her tent in this particular campaign, I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her.

Should Biden and other Democrats fight for the Haley vote?

JOAN VENNOCHI: It’s simple math. Add Nikki Haley supporters to the 2024 vote for President Biden, and with those voters, Biden can beat Donald Trump. As Liam Kerr, founder of a nonprofit whose name represents its aspiration for Democrats, wrote recently on Substack, “If Democrats can build a big enough tent… they can leverage Trump primary dominance against him.”

Easier said than done. There’s nothing simple about getting conservative Republicans to support Biden. First, the age factor makes Biden unpalatable to voters of all political persuasions. Then, vast ideological differences separate Haley’s platform from the spending-fueled social agenda embraced by Biden and the Democrats. And that doesn’t even touch issues like abortion rights. Meanwhile, getting Democrats to reach out to voters they may deride as “deplorables,” even those who rejected Trump, is a heavy lift. When Asa Hutchinson, as moderate a Republican as you can get in these Trumpian times, dropped out of the GOP presidential race in January, his announcement triggered a sarcastic, graceless response from the Democratic National Committee.

Advertisement

But it also triggered an apology from the White House. Because Biden, a centrist to his core, knows that to win, he needs every vote he can harvest. Yet he’s struggling with progressives who were unhappy with him from the start, including climate activists, immigration rights activists, and especially pro-Palestinian voters. Does he risk irritating them even more by reaching to the right of center? As Kerr writes, to win, Democrats need a bigger tent. I would say, to beat Trump, the Democrats need the biggest tent they have ever constructed. So, yes, the Biden campaign should reach out to Haley voters and say, “welcome.”

SCOT LEHIGH: Yes, definitely. Some portion of that vote is made up of traditional Republicans who can’t abide Trump or MAGA-ism. They are particularly approachable on foreign policy and character issues.

CARINE HAJJAR: A good chunk of Haley’s Republican support is sick of Biden for the same reason they are sick of Trump: both are big-government spenders and neither embody a Reaganeseque peace-through-strength foreign policy. That leaves Biden vying for Haley’s independents. That these voters are even a tossup for an incumbent is a grave indictment of his leadership. What happened to being the “unity” president?

Advertisement

Is the Republican Party as we understood it 10 years ago now dead, and is this Grand Old Party really an entirely new party?

SCOT LEHIGH: No. Trumpism has certainly gained a strong short-term upper hand, but as Nikki Haley’s showing of a fifth to a third of the GOP vote in several light blue or light red states illustrates, a significant proportion of the GOP isn’t resolved to divisive Trump-style conservative populism. Indeed in exit polls and interviews, many Haley voters say they won’t vote for Donald Trump in November. That’s partly an objection to his character deficiencies and divisive style, but another aspect is ideological.

A Reaganesque conservative, Haley believes America should play a strong, ally-leading role internationally. Thus she supports more aid to help Ukraine repel Russia.

Trump is an America First neo-isolationist who admires dictators and has suggested he would leave Russia to do what it wants to NATO allies who don’t meet his defense-spending expectations. He opposes more outright aid to Ukraine, disguising the disaster that would result by claiming he could end the war in short order. Domestically, Haley calls for fiscal discipline and advocates gradually increasing the Social Security retirement age. Trump would make no changes to Social Security and has shown little interest in reducing our country’s large budget deficits.

If Trump beats Biden in November, MAGA-ism will tighten its grip on the GOP, postponing an intra-party ideological war for four years. But if Biden prevails, the Reagan-wing of the GOP will be strengthened in its effort to resist Trumpism.

Advertisement

Either way, the GOP will still have a long-term identity crisis.

CARINE HAJJAR: The party’s Reaganesque roots aren’t dead, they’re just being hijacked by the MAGA movement. Many of the Trump voters I’ve met on the campaign trail don’t actually have an issue with Haley or her agenda; they want to see the big guy stick it to Democrats one more time. Even if Trump wins, the party might be forced to reconsider its foray into Trumpism if yet another red wave fails to materialize come midterm season.

JOAN VENNOCHI: Until Donald Trump loses, it’s his party. If he wins the 2024 election, however, he’s a lame duck president under the old political rules. If he refuses to leave when his term is up, and tries to control the party of Trump in perpetuity – then the country, not just the GOP, has a crisis on its hands.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh. Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi. Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.