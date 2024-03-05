In ancient rocks, a message that resonates still

In January 2023, when I traveled to this barren, sand-swept region that spans 27,000 square miles, I was immediately struck by its resemblance to what I imagine the surface of Mars looks like, or the set of a “Star Wars” film — towering arched rocks and otherworldly sandstone structures rising from so much red sand, all of it created by nature herself.

A guide named Abdullah points out engravings of cattle known as “The Crying Cows,” one of Tassili n’Ajjer’s most celebrated artworks.

Some 10,000 years ago, Stone Age hunter-gatherers used the majestic rock formations of what is today a remote corner of the Sahara as their canvas. Their meticulously drawn and carved pictures and petroglyphs tell the story of how they lived, mourned, and worshipped, how they tended and hunted animals, and how their lives evolved across time. The so-called rock art in the Tassili n’Ajjer National Park mountain range in Algeria is a testament to human creativity and resilience.

Mars-like rocks emerge from a red sand dune in Tassili n'Ajjer. Matjaž Krivic

The experience was awe-inspiring: the overwhelming silence, the vastness of the place that revealed itself with the sunrise, the wind that kicked up with the dawn. It is hard to grasp that this was once a fertile grassland where enormous mammals roamed. The stone carvings here depict those great beasts: elephants, rhinos, hippos, and giraffes.

A trio of giraffes carved into rock in Tassili n'Ajjer reminds us that this barren land was once home to herds of megafauna that lived off the lush, green land. Matjaž Krivic

Today, these ancient artworks are vulnerable to damage from human activity and environmental change. Geopolitical instability in neighboring Niger and Libya is a threat.

Paintings of spear-bearing hunters in Tassili n'Ajjer. Matjaž Krivic

Through these photographs, I aim to share not only the wonderment provoked by the World Heritage Site’s more than 15,000 drawings and engravings — what UNESCO calls “one of the most important groupings of prehistoric cave art in the world” — but to show that hiding in plain sight, this outdoor museum is a portal to our shared history.

A naturally occurring arch in the Tadrart region of Tassili n'Ajjer. Matjaž Krivic

The artworks here remind us of the interconnectedness of humanity and the natural world. The drawings and carvings also show us how across the centuries, the people here maintained a harmonious relationship with an ever-changing environment. There is a lesson in their adaptability that resonates still.

Matjaž Krivic is a documentary photographer from Slovenia. For the past two decades, he has traveled the world capturing stories about social and environmental change.