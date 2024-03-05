BC High matches Cambridge’s intensity to advance to Division 1 quarterfinals

“I was looking to get to the basket, but I saw [Jones] backdoor so I hit him and he finished,” Yhomby said. “We knew they were going to bring intensity, so we matched it and beat them.”

The late fourth-quarter sequence helped No. 6 BC High stave off a final run by No. 12 Cambridge, lifting the host Eagles to a 62-47 victory in a Division 1 second-round matchup Tuesday night at McNeice Pavilion.

Ivan Yhomby sized up his defender near half court with the ball on his left hip, anticipating a Cambridge double-team. As the second defender approached, the Boston College Highsenior point guard pounded two left-handed dribbles and fired a pass to a cutting James Jones, who soared in for a layup.

Advertisement

The Eagles (15-7) trailed early before taking the lead for good midway through the second quarter, extending it to as much as 18 before putting away the Falcons (18-4).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

BC High's Ivan Yhomby (right) paced the Eagles with 17 points. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

“The guys did a nice job executing at the end when we needed something,” said BC High coach Bill Loughnane. “There was pressure all over the place, but our kids responded which was great.”

Yhomby (17 points) paced the Eagles. Jones, a junior, added a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds while senior Dan Civello (13 points) and junior Juju Sustache (10 points) also scored in double figures. Cambridge senior Jeffery White Jr. led the Falcons with 17 points.

The 6-foot-9 inch Civello’s presence prevented opponents from attacking the basket, and empowered the rest of the Eagles to challenge their individual matchups well beyond the 3-point line.

“We’ve been putting me on non-shooters a lot to just sit in a one-man zone,” said Civello, a Colby College commit. “It allows them to play more aggressively.”

BC High baited Cambridge into taking deep 3-pointers. The Falcons made two of their first three to take an early 7-point lead, but missed 10 straight as the Eagles built an 8-point halftime advantage. BC High turned stops into buckets, using unselfish and unpredictable offensive sets for a 10-0 spurt to open the second half.

Advertisement

Winners of five straight, BC High will face the winner of Wednesday night’s game between No. 3 Franklin and No. 14 Putnam Vocational Technical Academy. Date, time and location are to be determined.

“I think we’re playing the basketball we have all year,” Civello said. “We’re really peaking at the right time and I’m excited for this weekend.”







